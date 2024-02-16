Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 win big at DICE Awards 2024

Baldur's Gate 3 and Marvel's Spider-Man 2 have cleaned up at the DICE Awards 2024.

The 27th Annual DICE Awards took place yesterday, February 15, and, unsurprisingly, Larian Studio's D&D flavored RPG won big at the event, coming away with five prizes in total, including that all-important Game of the Year award. It also scooped the prize for Role-Playing Game of the Year, as well as Outstanding Achievement in Story, Game Design, and Game Direction.

During last year's award season, Baldur's Gate 3 was named GOTY on several occasions, including at the Golden Joystick Awards and The Game Awards, and with the game continuing to rack up awards, Larian may need to invest in a few more trophy cabinets.

The 27th Annual #DICEAwards Game of the Year goes to #BaldursGate3! Congratulations to @larianstudios!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 certainly didn't walk away empty-handed; in fact, it took home more awards than Baldur's Gate, claiming the prize for Action Game of the Year alongside wins for Outstanding Achievement in Animation, Character, Original Music Composition, Audio Design, and Technical Achievement.

Other winners included Remedy's full-on survival horror follow-up Alan Wake 2, which got Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction, and Cocoon's inventive world-hopping antics saw it claim Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game.

Baldur's Gate 3 latest wins aren't the only cause for celebration in the Larian offices lately, as earlier this week, the RPG became one of Steam's best-reviewed games of all time with over 500,000 reviews and a score rating of 96%.

What's more, all this praise hasn't stopped the developer from putting the time into making Baldur's Gate 3 even better. The latest update, Patch 6, has just rolled out, offering "improvements and fixes galore," including more streamlined party management and superior smooches.

