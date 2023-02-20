All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Elvis lead the way at BAFTAs 2023

It was a big night for All Quiet on the Western Front at the BAFTAs 2023. The German war drama led the night's winners, taking home seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis came in joint second place, with four wins apiece. Banshees' Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon took home the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards, while Elvis' Austin Butler won Best Leading Actor. Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett won Best Leading Actress for TÁR.

The awards ceremony has drawn criticism for its lack of diversity in this year's winners. Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated in 10 categories, the same as The Banshees of Inisherin, but only took home the gong for Best Editing. Movies like The Woman King and Till, which were both directed by Black women and whose casts consisted predominantly of non-white actors, were also snubbed.

You can see the full list of BAFTA 2023 winners below.

Best Film

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Outstanding British Film

WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin

Aftersun

Brian and Charles

Empire of Light

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Living

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

See How They Run

The Swimmers

The Wonder

Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer

WINNER: Charlotte Wells, director (Aftersun)

Georgia Oakley, writer/director & Hélène Sifre, producer (Blue Jean)

Marie Lidén, director (Electric Malady)

Katy Brand, writer (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Maia Kenworthy, director (Rebellion)

Best Film Not in the English Language

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision to Leave

The Quiet Girl

Best Documentary

WINNER: Navalny

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

Moonage Daydream

Best Animated Film

WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Director

WINNER: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave)

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)

Todd Field (TÁR)

Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, & Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)

Colm Bairéad (The Quiet Girl)

Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said)

Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale)

Best Leading Actress

WINNER: Cate Blanchett (TÁR)

Viola Davis (The Woman King)

Danielle Deadwyler (Till)

Ana de Armas (Blonde)

Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Best Leading Actor

WINNER: Austin Butler (Elvis)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Hong Chau (The Whale)

Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)

Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Carey Mulligan (She Said)

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)

Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)

Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front)

Michael Ward (Empire of Light)

Best Original Score

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Casting

WINNER: Elvis

Aftersun

All Quiet on the Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

Best Cinematography

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Empire of Light

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Editing

WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design

WINNER: Babylon

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Elvis

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

Amsterdam

Babylon

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Best Make Up & Hair

WINNER: Elvis

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical

The Whale

Best Sound

WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Special Visual Effects

WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Best British Short Animation

WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

Middle Watch

Your Mountain is Waiting

Best Short Film

WINNER: An Irish Goodbye

The Ballad of Olive Morris

Bazigaga

Bus Girl

A Drifting Up

EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)

WINNER: Emma Mackey

Aimee Lou Wood

Daryl McCormack

Naomi Ackie

Shelia Atim

