All Quiet on the Western Front, The Banshees of Inisherin, and Elvis lead the way at BAFTAs 2023

It was a big night for All Quiet on the Western Front at the BAFTAs 2023. The German war drama led the night's winners, taking home seven awards, including Best Film, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay.
The Banshees of Inisherin and Elvis came in joint second place, with four wins apiece. Banshees' Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon took home the Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress awards, while Elvis' Austin Butler won Best Leading Actor. Elsewhere, Cate Blanchett won Best Leading Actress for TÁR.
The awards ceremony has drawn criticism for its lack of diversity in this year's winners. Everything Everywhere All at Once was nominated in 10 categories, the same as The Banshees of Inisherin, but only took home the gong for Best Editing. Movies like The Woman King and Till, which were both directed by Black women and whose casts consisted predominantly of non-white actors, were also snubbed.
You can see the full list of BAFTA 2023 winners below. For more on the BAFTAs, check out our interview with EE Rising Star winner Emma Mackey on Barbie, Sex Education, and playing Emily Brontë.
Best Film
- WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- TÁR
Outstanding British Film
- WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin
- Aftersun
- Brian and Charles
- Empire of Light
- Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
- Living
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- See How They Run
- The Swimmers
- The Wonder
Outstanding Debut By a British Writer, Director, or Producer
- WINNER: Charlotte Wells, director (Aftersun)
- Georgia Oakley, writer/director & Hélène Sifre, producer (Blue Jean)
- Marie Lidén, director (Electric Malady)
- Katy Brand, writer (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Maia Kenworthy, director (Rebellion)
Best Film Not in the English Language
- WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Argentina, 1985
- Corsage
- Decision to Leave
- The Quiet Girl
Best Documentary
- WINNER: Navalny
- All That Breathes
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Fire of Love
- Moonage Daydream
Best Animated Film
- WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Turning Red
Best Director
- WINNER: Edward Berger (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Park Chan-wook (Decision to Leave)
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Todd Field (TÁR)
- Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King)
Best Original Screenplay
- WINNER: Martin McDonagh (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner (The Fabelmans)
- Todd Field (TÁR)
- Ruben Östlund (Triangle of Sadness)
Best Adapted Screenplay
- WINNER: Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, & Ian Stokell (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Kazuo Ishiguro (Living)
- Colm Bairéad (The Quiet Girl)
- Rebecca Lenkiewicz (She Said)
- Samuel D. Hunter (The Whale)
Best Leading Actress
- WINNER: Cate Blanchett (TÁR)
- Viola Davis (The Woman King)
- Danielle Deadwyler (Till)
- Ana de Armas (Blonde)
- Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
Best Leading Actor
- WINNER: Austin Butler (Elvis)
- Colin Farrell (The Banshees
- Brendan Fraser (The Whale)
- Daryl McCormack (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande)
- Paul Mescal (Aftersun)
- Bill Nighy (Living)
Best Supporting Actress
- WINNER: Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Angela Bassett (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
- Hong Chau (The Whale)
- Dolly De Leon (Triangle of Sadness)
- Jamie Lee Curtis (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Carey Mulligan (She Said)
Best Supporting Actor
- WINNER: Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin)
- Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once)
- Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse)
- Albrecht Schuch (All Quiet on the Western Front)
- Michael Ward (Empire of Light)
Best Original Score
- WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Casting
- WINNER: Elvis
- Aftersun
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Triangle of Sadness
Best Cinematography
- WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Empire of Light
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Editing
- WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Production Design
- WINNER: Babylon
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
Best Costume Design
- WINNER: Elvis
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- Amsterdam
- Babylon
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Best Make Up & Hair
- WINNER: Elvis
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical
- The Whale
Best Sound
- WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Elvis
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Special Visual Effects
- WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- The Batman
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best British Short Animation
- WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
- Middle Watch
- Your Mountain is Waiting
Best Short Film
- WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
- The Ballad of Olive Morris
- Bazigaga
- Bus Girl
- A Drifting Up
EE Rising Star Award (voted for by the public)
- WINNER: Emma Mackey
- Aimee Lou Wood
- Daryl McCormack
- Naomi Ackie
- Shelia Atim
For more on the top releases of the past year, check out our picks of the best movies of 2022.