Back to the Future, Jurassic Park to get Telltale Games treatment

Yesterday, we found out that adventure-game stalwart Telltale Games (creators of the Sam & Max and Tales of Monkey Island series)had struck a deal with NBC Universal to publish a series of episodic games based on Jurassic Park. While that's potentially awesome news (and a little surprising, given the company's relatively low-budget track record), we learned today that it's only half the story. In addition to fleeing from dinosaurs, adventure-game fans can also look forward to an episodic "season" of adventures based on Back to the Future, a property long overdue for a decent game adaptation. Expect it to debut this winter, with the Jurassic Park season to follow sometime afterward.

We don't yet have any images from either game, but Telltale did put up this announcement trailer, with lots of footage from its earlier games and big fiery logos:



Above: All the kids love logos, right?

Telltale also hasn't said yet which platforms the games will appear on (although PC is a prettysafe bet), and so far there isn't a more concrete release date than winter 2010. With any luck, though, we'll catch a glimpse of what Telltale has in store for the potential-rich properties at E3 next week.

Jun 9, 2010