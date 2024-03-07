Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender actor is already worried about seasons 2 and 3 for an unexpectedly hilarious reason

Netflix has greenlit two more seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender and it's safe to say, fans are delighted. Actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, though, is a little worried about the renewal... for an unexpectedly hilarious reason.

Reacting to the news on Twitter, Lee excitedly shared a GIF of his character from Kim's Convenience shouting, "Yeah! Hundred time, yeah!" In response, one of his followers sent a GIF of his Avatar character Uncle Iroh from the animated series alongside the caption: "Buff Iroh is a gooooooo!!!"

Lee seemed... less than thrilled at the prospect of working out for future episodes, humorously writing back with another Kim's Convenience GIF of his character saying, "Uh... yeah..." and walking out of frame.

https://t.co/PFeYrqEif6 pic.twitter.com/gNITmY7F3wMarch 6, 2024 See more

For those unfamiliar with Nickelodeon's original animated series, Iroh gets imprisoned in season 3 and passes the time by... getting absolutely ripped. His go-to exercise regime consists of "situps, clap pushups, handstand pushups, one arm pullups, and hanging crunches", according to Men's Health.

Starring Gordon Cormier as the titular hero alongside Elizabeth Yu and Daniel Dae Kim, Avatar: The Last Airbender follows 12-year-old Aang as he learns to master all four elements – Water, Earth, Fire, and Air.

Alongside his newfound friends Sokka (Ian Ousley) and Katara (Kiawentiio), who just so happen to be members of the Southern Water Tribe, the youngster enlists the help of all kinds of allies and colorful characters on his "fantastical, action-packed quest", as the trio tries to evade capture from Crown Prince Zuko (Dallas Liu) and save their world from the ruthless Fire Nation. Ken Leung also stars.

Avatar: The Last Airbender is streaming now. If you've already watched all eight episodes, check out our list of the best Netflix shows for some viewing inspiration.