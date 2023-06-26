It may still be a while before WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos arrives on the small screen, but Aubrey Plaza is already hyping up her MCU debut.

"Coven of Chaos was so fun. I wanted very much to work with Kathryn Hahn, I think she's so great," she told The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast . "And without saying anything really, I had a blast. I loved my character in that as well, and I think it's the most elevated Marvel material that's out there. So, it was cool to jump into that world with those people specifically."

The series is set to center around Hahn's WandaVision character, Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who came to blows with Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. Plaza will play a witch in Agatha's coven, with Heartstopper's Joe Locke playing her familiar. Patti LuPone is set to play another member of the coven, while Emma Caulfield Ford and Debra Jo Rupp reprise their WandaVision roles as unsuspecting Westview, New Jersey residents.

LuPone has previously teased that the show will be part-musical, confirming that the witches will sing. "Our lead singer is Kathryn. I’m singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez," she told The Hollywood Reporter earlier this year, name-checking the songwriting duo behind tunes in Frozen and Coco.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos is set to arrive on Disney Plus sometime in 2024. While we wait, make sure you're up to speed on the MCU with our guides to Marvel Phase 5 and Marvel Phase 6.