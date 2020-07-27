You can play the Disintegration campaign and multiplayer for free this weekend

Just over a month after its release, Disintegration is hosting a free-to-play weekend this week from July 30 through August 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Here are the exact start and end times for each platform:

PS4 (PlayStation Plus required): 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST on July 30 - 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST on August 3

9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST on July 30 - 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm BST on August 3 Xbox One (Xbox Live Gold required): 12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST on July 30 - 11:59pm PST / 2:59am EST / 7:59am BST on August 2

12pm PST / 3pm EST / 8pm BST on July 30 - 11:59pm PST / 2:59am EST / 7:59am BST on August 2 PC (via Steam): 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST on July 30 - 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm BST on August 3.

Disintegration , you may recall, is that oddball motorbike game which was pitched as a mixture of FPS action and RTS planning by V1 Interactive, a new studio from former Halo creative art director and series co-creator Marcus Lehto. I said it was hard to recommend to fans of either genre in my review, and while I stand by that, I'll easily recommend a free trial to people who just want to see for themselves what it's all about. If nothing else, I can say I've never played anything quite like Disintegration, so if you're curious, now's your chance.

The full game will be available during this free weekend. You'll be able to play the entire campaign - which can easily be cleared in three days and change - as well all three multiplayer modes: Retrieval (a novel play on Capture the Flag), Collector (Kill Confirmed), and Zone Control (basically King of the Hill).

This weekend will likely be your best opportunity to try Disintegration for yourself, both because it's totally free and because this trial should bolster the game's population somewhat. According to Steam Charts , Disintegration rarely has enough players online to fill a single multiplayer match, but an influx of free-to-play folks may prop the game up just enough to give inquisitive players a chance to try it. This is presumably part of the reason that Disintegration is hosting a free weekend so soon after release, and why it will be 40% off its usual $50 price tag on all platforms during and (at least immediately) after this free weekend.