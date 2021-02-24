You can play Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak mode right now

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Outbreak is now playable on PS5 and PS4, if you follow certain steps.

As revealed by TheRealGhost509 in this YouTube video, and tested by us, the mode which was supposed to go live on February 25 along with Season 2 of Black Ops Cold War is now available early.

It also seems that Black Ops Cold War Season 2 is available to download now as well, a full day before it was scheduled to be released, although content related to the new season isn't live yet.

There are, however, a few steps you must follow to get access to Outbreak mode which are detailed in the video you can view below.

First things first, you have to download the new Season 2 update which should be available on your console or PC right now.

In the video, they only mentioned a method that works on PS4, PS5 or on your Xbox console. After downloading the update, you're going to want to put your console in offline mode, which means it is completely disconnected from the internet.

Once you've done this, you want to start up Black Ops Cold War and head to the Zombies mode option. The video then explains that you have to select 'Custom Games' and Outbreak should be available for you to play right now.

Since you have to disconnect your console from the internet it makes sense that you wouldn't be able to play with friends online yet, but you can at least get in early to try it out.

Starting tomorrow, people who don't own Black Ops Cold War will be able to try out the multiplayer and this new Outbreak for free with the official launch of Season 2.