You can now rickroll players in Call of Duty Warzone

Rick Astley's Never Going To Give You Up is part of a new bundle of War Tracks in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season One has seen a new Battle Pass for Black Ops Cold War, Warzone, and Modern Warfare. As usual, the 100 tier battle pass features a range of brand new rewards including a new Operator, free weapon skins, CoD points, and War Tracks, with nine '80s hits included for you to listen to as you cruise around Verdansk and Rebirth Island.

While this line-up includes nine songs altogether, the fact Astley's famous power ballad has made it into the game means you can now officially (and literally) rickroll other players now.

The War Tracks are split into three separate categories, including 80's Hip Hop, 80's Rock, and 80's Hits, which are unlocked in the Battle Pass at Tiers 44, 72, and 94 respectively. Aside from Rick Astley, the other songs featured are:

Run DMC - It's Tricky

Salt-N-Pepa - Push It

The Sugarhill Gang - Rapper's Delight

Twisted Sister - I Wanna Rock

A-Ha - Take On Me

Warrant - Cherry Pie

Tears for Fears - Shout

A Flock of Seagulls - I Ran

Rick Astley - Never Going To Give You Up

As you've spotted up there, Take On Me from A-Ha is also obtainable. That makes it the third time this year it's been featured in a game, the first time being in The Last of Us Part 2, followed by Fuser. We can understand why so many games use it, it's an absolute banger after all.

Season One is now available for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Modern Warfare, and Warzone on all available consoles. For more, check out our Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War campaign review.

