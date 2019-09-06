You can join the Ghost Recon Breakpoint beta now - here's how

Ghost Recon Breakpoint releases October 4, but you can get an early hands-on look at the experience by joining the live beta, which runs until 3am PT Monday, September 9. There are two ways to gain access if you haven't already registered: pre-order the game or subscribe to Ubisoft's Uplay+ subscription service; either route will guarantee your spot in the beta.

The beta grants access to a sizable chunk of the map comprised of four named provinces: Sinking Country, Fen Bog, Smuggler's Cove, and Mount Hogson. You'll also have a limited selection of customization options for your Ghost. For the beta, XP is capped at level ten, Gear Level is capped at 40, and you'll only be able to assign 10 points to your skill tree.

As far as actual content, you'll get to experience two main quest missions and three Auroa missions. The Auroa missions are called One Man’s Hell, Ghost of the Past, and A Soul in Rest, and "offer you a small taste of a much larger and compelling narrative." Additionally, two procedurally-generated Faction missions will be available for each available province every day, which can be accessed through the Faction quest givers. The other missions can be accessed through the Social Hub.

Wander into the wrong area and you're likely to be greeted by a Behemoth, the largest of the fighting drones. Aamons, the middle-sized drones, and Murmurs, the small flying kind, are scattered across certain parts of Auroa.