Xbox Series X controllers with swapped backplates may be even better than the originals

While we're waiting for more Xbox Series X controller variants to arrive, players are discovering the joy of remixing their own to create unique color combinations.

Reddit user rodor14 shared some pictures of their work: a twin pair of controllers now forever bonded by swapped backplates (well, "forever" until rodor14 decides they want to try another color combo). The black controller is normally all black, and the neon green controller normally comes with a white backplate; with the two swapped, the neon green control gets an extra intense vibe that says "athletic wear", while the black controller with a white backplate instantly has strong tuxedo energy.

One controller for working out, one controller for attending fancy parties, it's perfect.

The extra nice thing about this swap is you don't need to fully disassemble the controller to make it happen, since the individual plates can be removed. That said, modifying your own hardware will likely mean breaking the manufacturer warranty, and you should only ever work on a DIY project that you feel comfortable undertaking - and that you feel comfortable breaking, in case you mess something up.

Meanwhile, if you want to dream up your own color combinations but don't want to take a screwdriver and prying tool to your own controllers, Microsoft has confirmed that Xbox Design Lab will return with updates sometime this year.