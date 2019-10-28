Grab an Xbox One controller cheap for 2019

Want to buy an Xbox One controller cheap? We've got you covered. Because they can go for anything up to $60 / £60 each, our team of bargain hunters have listed the best possible offers, deals, and reductions here to save you cash on a variety of colors (not to mention the time you'd spend looking in the first place). The GamesRadar+ crew have also hunted down discounts on Play and Charge Kits too. Don't forget about these handy extras; they're rechargeable battery packs to help you avoid shelling out a fortune on AAs, and that'll save you a ton of money in the long run.

You'll also notice that we've included discounts on pro controllers, including the brand-new Xbox One Elite Series 2. These are must-have Xbox One accessories if you want to take your game to the next level; besides allowing you to be more precise in shooters like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare or Fortnite , some of them include extra buttons on the back to reduce finger travel time. In other words, you don't have to take your fingers off the thumbsticks or bumpers to jump, crouch, and reload. It may not sound like much, but that makes a huge difference to the speed with which you can react - it can honestly be the difference between digital life and death. Many of these controllers can be customised on a granular level (from their weight to d-pad style) to better suit you as well. They're more expensive as a result, but the benefits they offer are tough to beat.

No matter what you choose, be sure to come back every now and then. This page is regularly updated, particularly as sales season inches closer and Christmas discounts begin popping up.

Xbox One controller cheap

We've brought together the best deals on standard Xbox One wireless controllers here, complete with a variety of colors and designs. All of them can be used with AA batteries or the Play and Charge Kit.

To see what different options are available, click on the relevant drop-down in the widget below.

Cheap Play and Charge Kit

If you’re fed up of chewing through disposable AA batteries, the Play and Charge Kit is your new best friend. It’ll give you up to 30 hours of wireless play and is easy to recharge - simply plug in the cable provided when you’re getting low and carry on playing. It’s an essential purchase if you’re new to Xbox One.

Pro controllers

Serious about competitive gaming? A pro controller is what you want. With extra buttons and an ergonomic design to help you avoid moving your hands more than is absolutely necessary, they give you a split-second advantage over the competition.

Xbox One Elite Controller

The Xbox One Elite Controller is Microsoft’s all-singing, all-dancing ode to the competitive scene. It’s highly adaptable; both thumbsticks and the D-Pad can be replaced with performance-targeted alternatives, the shoulder triggers can be fine-tuned, and the four back paddles give access to face button inputs without having to move your fingers an inch. It’s expensive, but you’re paying for quality.

Xbox One Elite controller Series 2

If you'd prefer the more recent addition, we've listed some retailers for the brand-new Xbox One Elite Series 2 controller right here. For more on what makes it special, visit our dedicated pre-order page.

Razer Wolverine Ultimate

Hardware giant Razer throws its hat into the pro controller ring with the Wolverine Ultimate. Boasting fancy chroma lighting that changes while you play, interchangeable thumbsticks and D-Pad, four back paddles and two extra shoulder buttons, its aim is to have everything in reach without needing to lift your thumbs from the sticks. It’s more expensive than the Xbox One Elite mentioned above, but the Wolverine Ultimate justifies that by giving you the undeniable precision, quality, and pizazz of the Razer brand.

PC

Is the Xbox One controller compatible with PC? Absolutely. It’s a relatively hassle-free process; you can either plug the controller into a USB port with your charging cable (a standard USB to micro-USB cable), connect via Bluetooth, or use an official Wireless Adaptor for Windows 10. However, be aware that you can only use the Bluetooth function if your controller was made after 2016. How can you tell if it was, though? The newer 2016 model can be seen on the right of the following picture:

Basically, post-2016 models have the Xbox button as part of the main controller ‘face’ (e.g. the plastic around the Xbox button is matte and part of the main shell). Controllers made beforehand feature the Xbox button on a separate, shiny plastic strip that’s connected to the bumpers.

Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10

As discussed above, going wireless on PC with older Xbox One controllers (or PCs without Bluetooth capability) requires the official Wireless Adaptor. This isn’t too expensive and is relatively easy to get hold of. You’ll find the cheapest prices listed here.

