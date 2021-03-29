X-Men adds writer Victor LaValle for mystery project

Marvel's 'Reign of X' X-Men line looks to be expanding again, with a new upcoming story from writer Victor LaValle. Speaking to AIPT, LaValle explained that he's joining the X-Men line as a writer, though he stops short of saying what he's writing, declining to mention whether it will be an ongoing title, a limited series, one-shot, or something else.

LaValle, best known for his novels The Ecstatic, Big Machine, The Devil in Silver, and The Changeling, as well as the Boom! Studios comic book The Destroyer, will make his first foray into Marvel Comics with the unspecified story.

(Image credit: Pepe Larraz (Marvel Comics))

"I haven't officially begun writing for the X-Men line yet, but I have already found myself incredibly geeked that I will get to take a classic, and beloved, villain who has been on the island all along and get to finally start telling his Krakoa story," LaValle tells AIPT during a conversation with many creators of the X-Men line.

The entire line is about to entire a kind of mini-event in June with Krakoa celebrating the Hellfire Gala, a party hosted by the Hellfire Trading Company where Krakoa's mutants will don their finest apparel for the announcement of the new X-Men line-up.

Interestingly, so-called 'Head of X' Jonathan Hickman states in the same interview that the Hellfire Gala was originally planned to be a holiday event, sparking a new tradition for the X-Men, but scheduling changes due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic caused it to be pushed back to summer.

The 'Reign of X' line currently includes X-Men, X-Force, X-Factor, New Mutants, Children of the Atom, Wolverine, Cable, Marauders, Hellions, Way of X, X-Corp, and SWORD.

