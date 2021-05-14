Witness a genuine Arrakis wedding in Dune: House Atreides #7 preview

Return to the world of Arrakis - and the larger world of Frank Herbert's Dune - with Boom! Studios' limited series Dune: House Atreides, a prequel to the original prose novel.

In the next issue, Dune: House Atreides #7, the first outside connection to the mysterious world of Arrakis is first made real with the wedding of the Freman woman Frieth to Pardot Kynes, a planetologist mentioned in the original Dune novel who was first sent to explore this planet.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Dev Pramanik/Raffaele Semeraro/Alex Guimarães/Ed Dukeshire (Boom! Studios)) Dune: House Atreides #7 preview Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Dev Pramanik/Raffaele Semeraro/Alex Guimarães/Ed Dukeshire (Boom! Studios)) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Dev Pramanik/Raffaele Semeraro/Alex Guimarães/Ed Dukeshire (Boom! Studios))

Meanwhile back at Giedi Prime (the headquarters of House Harkonnen), Reverend Mother Mohiam of the Bene Gesserit has come to confront Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. Take a look:

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Dev Pramanik/Raffaele Semeraro/Alex Guimarães/Ed Dukeshire (Boom! Studios)) Dune: House Atreides #7 preview Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Dev Pramanik/Raffaele Semeraro/Alex Guimarães/Ed Dukeshire (Boom! Studios))

"Leto has narrowly escaped death after an unexpected revolt on Ix and must now protect Rhombus and Kailea Vernius, children of the planet's rulers," reads Boom!'s description of the Dune: House Atreides #7. "While the Duke welcomes them with open arms, his wife Lady Helena is rebuffed and skeptical that housing them could bring more harm than good.

"Duncan Idaho is welcomed into Castle Atreides and discovers all may not be well…" the description ends.

Dune: House Atreides is written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, based on notes by Herbert's late father Frank Herbert. Paradiso's Dev Pramanik is illustrating all 12 issues of the series, with inker Raffaele Semeraro, colorist Alex Guimarães, and letterer Ed Dukeshire.

Evan Cagle has drawn the primary cover to Dune: House Atreides #7, with Jonas Scharf providing a variant cover.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Evan Cagle (Boom! Studios)) Dune: House Atreides #7 covers Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Jonas Scharf (Boom! Studios))

Boom! Studios recently announced that the first four issues of Dune: House Atreides had sold out at the distributor level, with plans now for second printings to arrive in stores June 9 with brand new covers by series artist Dev Pramanik.

Dune: House Atreides #7 (of 12) goes on sale on May 26.