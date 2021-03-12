Win a double-bill of Native American-themed '70s horrors

The latest addition to the Eureka Classics range pairs two '70s horror films, both featuring American Indian mysticism, ecology, and a distinctly ‘70s vibe, and both making their UK Blu-ray debut.

1976's Shadow of the Hawk sees a medicine man recruiting his sceptical grandson (Airwolf's Jan-Michael Vincent) in the battle against a witch's curse. 1979's Nightwing, meanwhile, rides the animal rampage boom initiated by Jaws, centring on a wave of deaths on a reservation, caused by killer vampire bats. Extras include commentary by film writers on both movies, an audio essay, trailers, and a limited edition collector's booklet.

We have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below.

NIGHTWING & SHADOW OF THE HAWK, a 1970s killer creature double feature, is OUT NOW on Blu-ray and can be purchased here.