Wild new Batman costume teased for October's #100

The Caped Crusader is getting a new costume this October – at least, he is according to series artist Jorge Jimenez's variant cover for Batman #100, revealed in a retailer mailer from the publisher..

(Image credit: DC)

The variant comes with a larger Batman event - Batman #100, the culmination of the current 'Joker War' event. The costume, apparently designed by Jimenez, marks a departure from Batman's more classic look of recent years, almost evoking the high-tech ice armor look of George Clooney's final Batman & Robin costume (minus the nipples of course).

"In Batman #100, 'The Joker War' comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred final duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life - it will change Gotham City for years to come!" reads DC's description of the story. "Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of 'The Joker War' come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman."

The still mysterious Ghost-Maker was introduced in one of Batman writer James Tynion IV's regular newsletters – though as with the now officially-released Batman #100 synopsis, their identity and place in Gotham remain a mystery.

Additionally, Batman #100 will include two back-up stories – one of which depicts the first battle between Batman and Clownhunter, another new character who has come to Gotham as part of 'Joker War.'

Batman #100 is due out October 6. Look for DC's full October solicitations today at 12 p.m. Eastern, right here on Newsarama.