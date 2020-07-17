Popular

Wild new Batman costume teased for October's #100

By

Hey, is that George Clooney's suit from Batman & Robin?

(Image credit: DC)

The Caped Crusader is getting a new costume this October – at least, he is according to series artist Jorge Jimenez's variant cover for Batman #100, revealed in a retailer mailer from the publisher..

(Image credit: DC)

The variant comes with a larger Batman event - Batman #100, the culmination of the current 'Joker War' event. The costume, apparently designed by Jimenez, marks a departure from Batman's more classic look of recent years, almost evoking the high-tech ice armor look of George Clooney's final Batman & Robin costume (minus the nipples of course).

"In Batman #100, 'The Joker War' comes to a city-shattering conclusion as Batman battles The Joker in a brutal, no-holds-barred final duel! This is a fight 80 years in the making, and its outcome won't just change Batman's life - it will change Gotham City for years to come!" reads DC's description of the story. "Plus, catch the first glimpse of the new villain known as Ghost-Maker! And after the senses-shattering conclusion of 'The Joker War' come a pair of short stories that will chart what's to come in Gotham City and Batman."

The still mysterious Ghost-Maker was introduced in one of Batman writer James Tynion IV's regular newsletters – though as with the now officially-released Batman #100 synopsis, their identity and place in Gotham remain a mystery.

Additionally, Batman #100 will include two back-up stories – one of which depicts the first battle between Batman and Clownhunter, another new character who has come to Gotham as part of 'Joker War.'

Batman #100 is due out October 6. Look for DC's full October solicitations today at 12 p.m. Eastern, right here on Newsarama.

George Marston

Newsarama staff writer who learned to read from comic books and hasn’t shut up about them since. 