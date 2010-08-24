Why Did I Get Married Too? review

A retread of Tyler Perry’s 2007 US hit Why Did I Get Married? with added sourness and schmaltz.



The set-up’s identical: four African-American couples go on holiday, only for lies to be exposed and fallout to spread. Whereas Perry hitherto proved sensitive to both sexes’ grievances, this time he heaps blame on the ladies.



Thus, the paranoid shrew (Tasha Smith) is even shrewier; the workaholic (Sharon Leal) contemplates adultery; and, worst of all, the docile self-help authoress (Janet Jackson) turns into a raging banshee who instigates another family tragedy.



Consider this a divorce.

