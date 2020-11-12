Where to buy a PS5: stock is severely limited, but these stores are your best bet

You want to buy a PS5 and we want to show you who has PS5 stock. How hard could it be? It's not going to be easy. Stock levels of next-gen console releases this year have been nothing short of an omnishables from most retailers around the world if we're honest. Just don't expect to find deals in-store; Sony has confirmed that all PS5 stock will be online only, so don't bother heading to your local retailers.

As for the PS5 launch today though, we've listed a selection of top retailers below (not to mention the latest prices on a bunch of the best PS5 accessories like the best PS5 headsets, controllers, and PS Plus deals). We'd advise opening up a tab in your browser for each of the stores and just keep refreshing the links. Better yet, if you already have an account at that store, get yourself signed in beforehand. The fewer screens you have to load, the better your chances are at avoiding a crash on the website. We've seen sites fall over after being lucky enough to get something into our basket, and trust us, you do not want that. A few retailers have said their stock will be going online from around noon EST but we expect stock to bounce back and forth for the next few hours at least.

Where to buy a PS5

We're mainly highlighting US and Canadian PS5 stock as it's launch day here today (UK PS5s are actually releasing next week on the 19th instead), but everyone should keep an eye on our regularly-updated PS5 deals and bundles page regardless of where you're based. It's packed with the latest info and is keep frequently up to date.

Don't panic if you don't succeed at first, either. Some sites might not even get stock if the Xbox launch was anything to go by, and others will sell out so quickly it might seem they never even had any at all. And just because a site might not have stock at the stroke of midnight, or first thing in the morning, at noon, and so on, doesn't mean it's done for the day.

Either way, we'll get through this together. We're on hand to track down the latest PS5 deals for you every day along with plenty of other items we'll be highlighting all month as part of our Black Friday gaming deals guide. In other words, keep your eyes on GamesRadar as we enter the sales season.

PS5 game deals

PS5 accessory deals

Tired of refreshing the retailers above? We don't blame you. You won't be surprised to hear that tracking down some of the brand new PS5 accessories is becoming increasingly difficult too, so we've used our in-house price comparison technology to scan retailers for you to see who has stock at the lowest prices. The DualSense and camera seem to be in stock at regular prices, but the Media Remote price has shot way up, so we'd hold off on that one. The official Pulse 3D headset has been sold out for a while now as well, but we'll keep an eye out for any change there.

