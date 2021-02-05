Where is Xur? Destiny 2 Xur location and Exotics for February 5 - February 9

Where is Xur? As of Friday, February 5 you can find Destiny 2's Xur down in the Winding Cove region of the EDZ. Land at the southernmost landing zone and then head north until you reach a crashed ship atop a small ledge. You'll find Xur up top offering a weekly Exotic engram, a short quest for an Exotic cipher, and the following Exotics:

Exotic weapon - Telesto: this fusion rifle fires sticky projectiles which detonate when enemies are close (or on contact). Multikills reload this weapon and your kinetic weapon from reserves. Telesto has caused more bugs than any other Exotic weapon (and perhaps any weapon in any game ever), and the reason players keep finding them is that using Telesto is just fun. It's a fabulous all-arounder for PvP and PvE, and it's earned its nickname The Besto.

this fusion rifle fires sticky projectiles which detonate when enemies are close (or on contact). Multikills reload this weapon and your kinetic weapon from reserves. Telesto has caused more bugs than any other Exotic weapon (and perhaps any weapon in any game ever), and the reason players keep finding them is that using Telesto is just fun. It's a fabulous all-arounder for PvP and PvE, and it's earned its nickname The Besto. Hunter Exotic - Gwisin Vest: entering stealth mode with Spectral Blades will regenerate super energy based on the number of recent kills with light attacks. Gwisin Vest was the most busted Exotic armor piece in the game on release, but both it and Spectral Blades have since been nerfed, so it's no longer a top-tier option for PvP. It's not a bad one if it's your only choice, but Hunters generally do better with neutral Exotics. Spectral is also weak in PvE, so it doesn't get much use there.

entering stealth mode with Spectral Blades will regenerate super energy based on the number of recent kills with light attacks. Gwisin Vest was the most busted Exotic armor piece in the game on release, but both it and Spectral Blades have since been nerfed, so it's no longer a top-tier option for PvP. It's not a bad one if it's your only choice, but Hunters generally do better with neutral Exotics. Spectral is also weak in PvE, so it doesn't get much use there. Titan Exotic - Severance Enclosure: melee final blows cause an explosion, and finishers or melee kills against stronger targets increase the damage and radius of the explosion. This is one of the most Titan Exotics out there, but apart from the power fantasy of making your fists literally detonate your enemies, it doesn't bring much, especially compared to the wealth of top-tier PvE Exotics for Titan.

melee final blows cause an explosion, and finishers or melee kills against stronger targets increase the damage and radius of the explosion. This is one of the most Titan Exotics out there, but apart from the power fantasy of making your fists literally detonate your enemies, it doesn't bring much, especially compared to the wealth of top-tier PvE Exotics for Titan. Warlock Exotic - Sunbracers: kills with your solar melee will grant unlimited solar grenades for a short time. Your solar grenades also last longer. This is the most competitive piece of armor on the list this weekend. Outside of high-level Nightfalls, Sunbracer builds will absolutely demolish everything in the game, especially on top-tree Dawnblade. If you haven't tried this particular combo for yourself, give it a whirl this weekend.

Destiny 2 Season 13 hopes to "remove FOMO" and rebalance some weapons to prepare for crossplay.