“We were applauding and crying” - Sophie Turner describes the Game of Thrones finale readthrough

Game of Thrones is a series that deals with heavy themes, and it's easy to get caught up in the drama. Whether you're laughing, crying, or screaming "Noooo!" at the television, just know that you're not alone: Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, says she went through the same thing during a readthrough of Game of Thrones season 8.

"We had the readthrough a while ago and at the end of it, we were all on our feet, applauding and crying," Turner recently told Entertainment Weekly. “We had everyone there, everyone who’s had any part in this. It was amazing."

"We closed the blinds and shut ourselves off from the rest of the world and had six hours in this room just reading it through and crying and laughing. We had our emotional bit and then we thought, ‘Well now we’ve got eight months. We’ve still got a while to get through!'"

Turner isn't the only GoT alum that has strong feelings about where the show is headed in the series finale. Jason Momoa, who played Khal Drogo in seasons 1 and 2, visited the season 8 set recently and likewise told EW, "[it's] going to be the greatest thing that’s ever aired on TV. It’s going to be unbelievable. It’s going to fuck up a lot of people."

Of course, some of you out there still need to see GoT season 7, and that's okay! If you don't mind some spoilers, we've got a breakdown of the season 7 finale, as well as some of the most popular and enduring fan theories about what the final season will bring when it airs in 2019. Yeah, it's quite the wait, but if Turner and Momoa's accolades are anything to go by, it sounds like it'll be worth it.