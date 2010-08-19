Watching 23 Movies Backwards

The Film: Quentin Tarantino’s classic debut about sharp-suited, Madonna-debating heisters coming unstuck after a raid.

If Backwards: A group of strangers, known only by coloured code names, come to in a deserted warehouse with a disfigured cop and a suitcase full of diamonds.

After kind-hearted Mr Blonde stitches the cop’s ear back on, the men realise that the only way to get back to normal life is to return it to the bank.

This done, they go for one last cup of coffee where they realise they’re all massive movie and music geeks, kickstarting a lifelong friendship.