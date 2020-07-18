Watch UFC Fight Night live stream online: Figueiredo vs Benavidez viewing guide

The action of UFC’s Fight Island continues! And yes, if you’re not caught up, UFC has an island now...partly to get around current travel restrictions and realistically, partly to use the name ‘Fight Island’. What’s important is that we’ve already seen UFC 251 go down and now, it’s time to catch a UFC Fight Night live stream.

Heading up this weekend’s luxury island mixed martial arts event is Figueiredo vs Benavidez - a fight that’s been expected for a while after Figueiredo had to forfeit their first match due to coming in over the weight restrictions.

A second forfeit was almost announced when Figueriredo tested positive for Covid-19, however a second negative result has him back in the game. And good news too considering Figueiredo vs Benavidez is an excellent leading match for a UFC Fight Night live stream.

Benavidez is a 2x UFC title challenger and is currently tied for the most wins in the division. Figueiredo on the other hand is the #1 ranked Flyweight fighter, currently holding 15 wins by knockout or submission and only one professional loss...his current 3-fight win streak makes him a likely winner for his first championship in this bout.

Look past the title fight and another big match to watch out for is Hermansson vs Gastelum. Hermansson has won 4 of last 5 fights and has 16 wins by knockout or submission and Gasteum is a 3x performance of the night winner and UFC title challenger, with knockout wins over multiple former champions.

Ready to catch all of the action with a UFC Fight Night live stream? We’ve listed everything you need to know about watching it all happen in all of the key countries below.

UFC Fight Night - Main Card

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Joseph Benavidez (Flyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs Kelvin Gastelum (Middleweight)

Marc Diakiese vs Rafael Fiziev (Lightweight)

Ariane Lipski vs Luana Carolina (Women's Flyweight)

Alexandre Pantoja vs Askar Askarov (Flyweight)

UFC Fight Night - Prelims

Roman Dolidze vs Khadis Ibragimov (Light Heavyweight)

Grant Dawson vs Nad Narimani (Catchweight)

Joseph Duffy vs Joel Alvarez (Lightweight)

Brett Johns vs Montel Jackson (Bantamweight)

Malcom Gordon vs Amir Albazi (Flyweight)

Davi Ramos vs Arman Tsarukyan (Lightweight)

Carlos Felipe vs Seergey Spivak (Heavyweight)

UFC Fight Night live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC Fight Night live stream in the US:

It will be no surprise to UFC fans in America to know that ESPN will be the location to go if you want to catch this Fight Night Event. The good news is that once you subscribe, you'll then be able to catch events throughout the entire year with your subscription.

You can use our dedicated ESPN Fight Night live stream guide to find out how much it will cost, where to watch it and what time to tune in to catch the entire event this weekend.

If you're outside of the US, or are looking to tighten up your devices' security options anyway or maybe take advantage of another country's viewing options tonight, then you might want to check out a VPN.

How to watch UFC Fight Night online in the UK

Like the US, one service has stepped in with exclusive UFC rights in the UK and that's BT. Also like ESPN above, because BT has the exclusive rights, a subscription will mean you never miss a single UFC event if you plan to hold onto it post-Fight Night stream.

You can watch BT Sport using a BT Sport pass which you can score for £25 a month. The great news here is that this pass gets you access to pretty much every BT Sport channel and all of the sporting events throughout the year.

You can tune in for prelim fights at 11pm on Saturday and the main card will be kicking off a couple of hours later at 1am on Sunday. Way too late at night for you? BT Sport offers spoiler-free replays meaning you don't have to worry about abiding by UFC's incredibly early viewing sessions in the UK. And if you find yourself outside of the UK when it airs, look into using a VPN to watch it.

How to watch Figueiredo vs Benavidez in Canada

For anyone living in Canada, TSN will be the place to go if you want to watch Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2. The prelims will kick off at 5pm ET, 2pm PT in Canada on Saturday and is airing on both the TSN 1 and 5 channels.

Or you can sign up for a UFC Fight Pass if you know you're going to be watching a whole host of UFC events this year.

If you know you're going to be out of the country when it airs, you can use a VPN to catch the whole event (more on that below).

Live Stream Figueiredo vs Benavidez UFC 251 in Australia

When it comes to viewing options for this UFC event, Australia is keeping it brief. It looks like the best way to catch the event is the same as Canada - a UFC Fight Pass.

A UFC Fight Pass costs $54.95 in Australia making it a pretty decent price for big MMA fans. You can catch the event from 7am AEST on Sunday.

Living outside of Australia when the event airs? You can use a VPN to watch the event like you're back home.

Watch UFC Fight Night from elsewhere in the world:

If you're trying to see all of the Fight Night live stream action from a location not mentioned above, your best bet will be to grab one of the subscriptions we mention above and make use of a VPN to watch it.

A VPN is a piece of tech that allows you to switch up your location by making your IP appear to look as if it is somewhere else. This means you could appear in the UK and use BT Sport, appear in Canada for TSN or any other option.

We've tested a wide range of the best VPN options when we investigated our best VPN for gaming and best VPN for Netflix guides and found ExpressVPN to be our favorite. With a massive selection of reliable server locations to connect to around the world and reassuring privacy options, there's a lot to love about Express VPN. Plus, you can set up automatic protection on any public WiFi system, making it safer than ever to browse and shop online on the go.

Follow these simple steps to get set up within minutes to watch the brand new Fight Island UFC event:

1: Get a cheap VPN installed

Right now there is an excellent offer where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too). ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you or if you just want to use it for this one event.

2: Connect to a server matching one of the above countries

Any of the above countries have good streaming options for this UFC Fight Night event and therefore you should just choose the country you are most happy to get a subscription for.



3: Head over to the streaming server of choice

Once you've got your location set, head over to the subscription service you wish to buy access to the event through and voila - you're all set to go!