Watch Pulse Online

Watch the full BBC3 pilot of the spooky hospital drama by Doctor Who scribe Paul Cornell

Remember how Being Human was commissioned? It started off as a pilot, shown as a series of pilots of BBC3, and the fan reaction was so positive the BBC had no choice other than to commission a full series. Well, let’s see if Doctor Who , Primeval and comics writer Paul Cornell if can pull off the same trick.

He’s written the pilot for Pulse , an SF/medical drama hybrid (well, he did learn his scriptwriting trade on Casualty so he’s putting all that medical research to good use at last!). It’s based on a story by Ben Teasdale, and due to be broadcast on BBC3 on 3 June, but you can watch it now in full on the BBC3 website , and then leave your comments on what you've just seen.

It’s dead spooky and downright unsettling! We know we want to see more…