Watch episode 12 of Future's review show Totally Rated, featuring Returnal and Pokemon Snap

In this week's episode, our own Ben Tyrer talks about Returnal, the challenging, restless roguelike that's a PS5 exclusive.

"Returnal can be messy, tough, and perhaps a little too uncompromising for a $70 game," he says.

"And yet, despite the moments of pad-clenching exasperation, it remains a moreish experience even after you’ve plumbed its depths."

The show also looks at the reboot of Pokemon Snap on the Nintendo Switch.

"New Pokemon Snap feels antiquated by today’s standards," says TechRadar’s Adam Vjestica.

"Your enjoyment of the game will ultimately come down to whether you enjoy taking hundreds of pictures of virtual creatures, as you slowly chug along predetermined paths multiple times in the hopes of spotting something new."

The show also checks out the latest desks designed for gamers from Secretlab, which comes with cable management features and a smart selection of magnetized accessories to level up your gaming environment.

