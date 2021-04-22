Watch episode 10 of Future's review show Totally Rated, featuring Resident Evil Village

GamesRadar+, along with our tech and gaming sister sites including PCGamer and TechRadar, presents a weekly video series that combines our expert superpowers to bring you reviews of all the latest games and tech. You can watch the latest episode right now above.

In this week's episode, we're all about the new demo for Resident Evil 8, which gave fans a short window of time to check out the titular Village location and take on some mean monsters.

"The new Resident Evil demo is a tantalizing look at what we can expect from the full game later this month," says GamesRadar.

(Image credit: Capcom)

"You get the chance to run around the village. Meet some of the locals - some friendly some not so much - and there are plenty of clues to what you can expect from the full game. The demo is pretty short but there is still plenty to explore and hidden lore to find."

If you want to know more about the demo, check out our Resident Evil Village demo walkthrough for every secret, weapon, goat, and collectible to be found in the haunted hamlet, and check out this huge chunk of Resident Evil Village demo gameplay for 27 minutes of mayhem and monsters.

Resident Evil Village will be launching for PC, PS5, PS4 Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on May 7.

New episodes of Totally Rated will roll out every Thursday.