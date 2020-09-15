Watch Dogs Legion system requirements are here – can your PC handle London?

Ubisoft has just released the system requirements for PC gamers hoping to run Watch Dogs Legion, and they're fairly hefty assuming you want to play above 1080p.
Fortunately, Ubisoft released a detailed breakdown for different resolutions and graphics settings so you can see exactly where your system falls. Note that all systems will need a 64-bit version of Windows 10 and 45GB of hard drive space (with an additional 20GB if you want to use the HD texture pack). That being said, here's the full breakdown:
1080p low settings
- CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 / AMD Ryzen 5 1400
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 290X
- VRAM: 4 GB
- RAM: 8 GB
1080p high settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-4790 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 480
- VRAM: 6 GB
- RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel setup)
1440p high settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-7700K / AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060S or AMD Radeon RX 5700
- VRAM: 8GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
4K ultra settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700K
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or AMD Radeon VII
- VRAM: 11 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
RTX On 1080p high settings
- CPU: Intel Core i5-9600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070
- VRAM: 8 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
RTX On 4K ultra settings
- CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
- GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti
- VRAM: 11 GB
- RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel setup)
With support for up to 4K resolutions with HD textures and RTX Raytracing, Watch Dogs Legion can get pretty taxing indeed. But if you just want to get in on the ground floor, 1080p performance is very attainable even on high (albeit not ultra) settings.
If you plan on getting one of the new 3000 series graphics cards from Nvidia, you'll chew through Watch Dogs Legion with ease.