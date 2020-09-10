Watch Dogs: Legion will have special Stormzy mission available on launch day

Watch Dogs: Legion will have a special Stormzy mission on its October 29 launch day, according to a video dropped during Ubisoft Forward. Check out the video above.

Fall on My Enemies will be a special mission you can take on when you boot up Watch Dogs: Legion on day one. Stormzy did mo-cap for the game and the video gives us a sneak peek at the behind-the-scenes footage. That footage will be a part of a brand-new music video for a song called 'Rainfall' that will also be a part of the game. And yeah, it slaps. The video also looks incredible, with Stormzy performing on the Tower Bridge with helicopters hovering overhead and dancing in front of cops with riot shields. It's certainly timely.

"Music is a huge cultural touchstone, and when you're working on a game that's set in a real place it's something that you have to focus really hard on to make sure you get it right," says creative lead Clint Hocking. "When we asked Londoners who was an artist who would really reflect and underscore the themes of Watch Dogs: Legion - speaking up for the oppressed holding those in power accountable - there was one name that came up over and over again." That name was obviously Stormzy.

The Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft Forward presentation also dropped the news that Aiden Pearce will be returning as a fully playable character with a story arc available in the Season Pass.

Watch Dogs: Legion will release on October 29 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC, and as launch titles for Xbox Series X and PS5 . Here's a Watch Dogs: Legion pre-order guide if Stormzy got you ready to roll.