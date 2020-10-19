Watch Dogs Legion has ray tracing and 4K visuals on PS5, Xbox Series X

Watch Dogs Legion is aiming to support ray tracing, 4K visuals, and run at 30 frames per second on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

The news comes from a Reddit AMA with Lathieeshe Thillainathan, a live producer on Watch Dogs Legion at Ubisoft. When asked what features the next-gen ports of the game would boast, Thillainathan replied with "ray tracing, 4k, 30fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X."

The comments haven't actually gone down overly well on the Watch Dogs subreddit. Many users have asked for a 60FPS mode if ray tracing were to be turned off, for example, as well as asking for some sort of performance mode which boosts the frame rate (for some added context, Insomniac's Spider-Man: Miles Morales has a performance mode which targets 60FPS).

Watch Dogs Legion launches in just over a week from now, on October 29. It'll be a day one port for both next-gen consoles, launching on November 10 for the Xbox Series X/S, and slightly later on November 12 for the PS5. Both these next-gen upgrades will be free for players who already own the game on the respective current-gen console.

After launch, Watch Dogs Legion has some pretty big plans lined up in its first year. There's an Assassin's Creed crossover, PvP, a new co-op campaign, and much more planned in the first year after launch.

For a complete look at all the other games that will be joining Watch Dogs Legion on Microsoft's next-gen console on day one, head over to our full Xbox Series X launch games guide.