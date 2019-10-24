Watch Dogs Legion and two other big Ubisoft games just got delayed all at once

Ubisoft just announced delays for three of its biggest upcoming games: Watch Dogs Legion , Gods & Monsters , and Rainbow Six Quarantine have all been pushed back into the company's next fiscal year. Ubisoft's fiscal year starts on April 1, so that means Watch Dogs Legion could be delayed from its previous release date of March 6, 2020 by less than a month, or by as much as a year.

The actual answer is likely somewhere in the middle - barring any more delays, I'd be surprised if we aren't playing Watch Dogs Legions by late Fall 2020 at the latest. Gods & Monsters is in a similar position, with its previous release date set for February 25, 2020. Rainbow Six Quarantine didn't have a proper release date yet, though Ubisoft had previously said that it would arrive by the end of the company's current fiscal year (in other words, by March 31, 2020).

Delaying that trio of games will leave Ubisoft with a quiet early 2020, though the company noted in a press release that it means the company now has plans to release five triple-A games in its next year. CEO Yves Guillemot explained in the release that the decision to make these delays was driven in large part by the negative reception to Ghost Recon: Breakpoint , which did much more poorly than Ubisoft had expected both critically and commercially.

"While each of these games already has a strong identity and high potential, we want our teams to have more development time to ensure that their respective innovations are perfectly implemented so as to deliver optimal experiences for players," Guillemot said. "This decision will have a very significant impact on our financial results for this fiscal year and goes against our recent successes in building a more stable development model. However, it is in line with our strategy to maximize the future value of our brands for the long-term benefit of our employees, players and shareholders."