Watch a grandpa play Minecraft and Forza Horizon 4 with his grandson in this touching Xbox video

A grandpa and his grandson bond while playing Minecraft, Forza Horizon 4, and Sea of Thieves in this touching Xbox: Beyond Generations video.

Microsoft has released the filmed experiment as a part of their Xbox: Beyond Generations movement "to highlight the relationship-building potential of modern games, and to encourage young people to start gaming with older family members." You can read the full Xbox news post here . According to Age UK "almost 2 million older people in the UK are expecting to feel lonely this holiday." With the COVID-19 pandemic still a real threat to the health and safety of the elderly, this must be an especially lonely holiday for the older population.

But Howard and Dhillon have found a way to be together while still apart, as Xbox sent Howard a full gaming setup. Will your heart shatter into a million pieces as you watch Howard try to figure out how to put his headset on? Yes. Will those pieces shatter further as he walks straight off the ship and into the water, treasure map in hand, in Sea of Thieves while helplessly giggling? You're damn right. And whatever is left of those pieces will turn to dust by the end of the video, where after weeks of playing together both grandfather and grandson reflect on how much they've learned from each other, and how this is a tradition they'll keep up going forward. There won't be a dry eye in the house after the "when everyone plays, we win" message appears at the end of the three-and-a-half minute documentary.

Xbox is hoping Beyond Generations will help "ignite the spark of connection within families," and is partnering up with charities around the world dedicated to helping older people. In the UK, Xbox is working with Age UK and Age International, and donating to help carry out vital work for older people and their communities.

Xbox concludes the announcement with, "This holiday season—a time when many will be booting up a new console- rather than leave an old console to gather dust, consider giving it to an older family member. And maybe challenge them to a game or two. It could be the thing that sparks a whole new chapter in your relationship."

Yia-Yia, 1v1 me you coward.

