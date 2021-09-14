Return to the world of Old Man Logan with five new Wastelanders stories from Marvel

Marvel Comics is returning to the Wasteland, the alt-future post-apocalyptic environment inhabited by Old Man Logan (an elder version of Wolverine who is haunted by all the death and destruction of his past), for a series of five one-shots focusing on characters from around the Wasteland - as well as introducing a new version of the Black Widow.

Running weekly through December, the five one-shots will focus on Wolverine, Hawkeye, Doctor Doom, Peter Quill, and the new Black Widow, whose identity remains a mystery. All five one-shots will feature interlocking variant covers themed around the Wastelanders podcast, which features audio drama stories set in the Old Man Logan era.

First up, on December 1, Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 from writer Stephen S. DeKnight (known for his work on Netflix's Daredevil show) and artist Ibrahim Moustafa will tell a new tale of Old Man Logan set after the events of the original story. In the new tale, Logan finds himself as the guardian of a baby Hulk against a new, Adamantium armor-clad villain known as Downfall.

"It's such a rare, bloody joy to be able to transport readers back to the universe of Old Man Logan in the one-shots for Wastelanders: Wolverine and Wastelanders: Black Widow,” DeKnight states in the announcement. “Old friends, new foes, and quite a few surprises await. You don’t want to miss this one!”

Then on December 8, writer Ethan Sacks, who is no stranger to the setting of Old Man Logan and the Wastelanders, teams with artist Ibraim Roberson for Wastelanders: Hawkeye #1, which pairs the archer, now blind, with Matt Murdock, himself the blind hero known as Daredevil.

Following that, December 15's Wastelanders: Star-Lord #1 from writer Rich Douek and artist Brent Peeples brings Peter Quill back from space to discover his timeline's Earth laid to waste, seeking out a mystery around his lost lover.

"I've been a huge fan of Marvel's Wastelands setting ever since the original Old Man Logan series, and it's been an honor to contribute to it with Wastelanders: Star-Lord," Douek states. "Both the new podcast series by Ben Percy, and Old Man Quill from Ethan Sacks and Robert Gill inspired me to really dive into what makes Peter Quill tick and to send him on a thrilling adventure in this grim and gritty version of the Marvel Universe. I can't wait for readers to come along for the ride and see what we've cooked up!"

December 22 then brings Wastelanders: Doom #1 from writer Torunn Grønbekk and artist Julius Ohta, in which Doctor Doom, who helped Marvel's villains create the Wasteland over which he now partially rules, begins to question his role in the world he helped make.

Finally, December 29's Wastelanders: Black Widow #1 introduces a new Wastelanders version of the super-spy. The classic Black Widow was killed at the onset of the Old Man Logan setting, but now a new version of the Black Widow (or at least one who hasn't been portrayed in the Wasteland previously) will debut in the future setting. From the look of the accompanying art, she may even be a version of Natasha Romanoff's successor as Black Widow, Yelena Belova.

Old Man Logan is one of comic books' darkest dystopian futures ever.