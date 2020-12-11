Unpublished Alan Moore comic script from the '90s up for auction

A never-before-seen, unpublished comic script by Alan Moore is currently up for auction to benefit a good cause - a fellow comic creator who is having health issues.

The 1997-era script was for a planned Wildstorm one-shot titled Gen13 Annual: The Coming of the Collector!

"Several artists were going to draw different chapters, not sure how many but at least one was intended for Travis Charest," editor Scott Dunbier, who is auctioning the item, says. "These 28 pages are all that Alan wrote, it is NOT complete and never was (Hence it never being published)."

The script is actually 35 pages long (in Moore's famously verbose style), but was a script for 28 pages of the planned 48-page annual. The eBay auction is scheduled to run through Tuesday, December 15 and the highest bid is currently $3,433.

Here are photos of the script, provided by Dunbier:

(Image credit: Scott Dunbier)

"All money earned from this auction will go directly to Bob Wiacek, long time comic book inker and all around good guy," Dunbier writes in the eBay auction. "Bob has some severe eye issues that preclude him from being able to work. All money earned will go directly to aid Bob."

Dunbier obtained the script as then-editor at Wildstorm and hung onto it all these years - and is now auctioning it with Moore's blessing. The writer worked for over a decade at Wildstorm, writing almost all of the company's major titles and even launching the League of Extraordinary Gentlemen franchise, plus his own imprint - America's Best Comics.

This unfinished Gen13 annual is one of numerous Alan Moore/WildStorm projects from that time that were never ultimately published, including a series with Jim Lee titled Comet Rangers.

