UFC 266 live stream PPV: how to watch Volkanovski vs Ortega online

UFC 266 live stream PPV main card bout between Alexander Volkanovski and Brian Ortega is happening tonight at 10pm ET / 7pm PT (or 3am BST). If you're interested in catching all the action from the event, the early prelims start at 6pm ET / 3pm PT (or 11pm BST). Here's how you can watch the featherweight title fight online anywhere in the world.
There's little debate that the lead-up to Volkanovski vs Ortega at UFC 266 has been one of the more heated affairs since Poirer vs McGregor 3 back in July, with little kindness expressed between the two featherweight fighters in recent press events.
The two men head into the T-Mobile in Las Vegas with only one each to their names. Will Volkanovski retain his championship gold? Given that the man hasn't lost a fight in his professional career since 2013, it's looking likely, but anything could happen inside the Octagon.
That's to say nothing of the other title fight happening tonight, the women's flyweight championship bout between Valentina Shevchenko and Lauren Murphy. The two women both have impressive winning streaks heading into UFC 266 PPV, with Bullet only being twice beaten in 10 years (both to Amanda Nunes) and Lucky's only losses coming in the form of decisions. The odds are currently in Murphy's favor, but seeing as Shevchenko has successfully defended her gold five times already, we definitely aren't counting out another victory tonight.
UFC 266 live stream PPV worldwide viewing options
How to watch UFC 266 live stream PPV in the US
How to watch UFC 266 live stream PPV in Canada
How to watch UFC 266 live stream in the UK
How to watch UFC 266 live stream PPV in Australia
UFC 266 PPV live stream: full fight card
UFC 266 - Main Card
The Main Card begins at 10pm ET / 7pm PT (or 3am BST) tonight.
Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega (Featherweight title bout)
Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy (Women's Flyweight title bout)
Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler
Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Jessica Andarade vs Cynthia Calvillo
UFC 266 - Prelims
The Prelims begin at 8pm ET / 5pm PT (or 1am BST).
Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili
Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Chris Daukaus
Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos
UFC 266 - Early Prelims
Early prelims begin at 6pm ET / 3pm PT (or 11pm BST).
Uros Medic vs Jalin Turner
Cody Brundage vs Nick Maximov
Matthew Semelsberger vs Martin Sano
Jonathan Pearce vs Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer
