UFC 262 live stream: watch Oliveira vs Chandler online, free option, start times, and full card details

After his surprise retirement from the sport, Khabib has left the lightweight UFC championship belt up for grabs - who better to fight over it than a former three-time champion and a fighter with numerous UFC records - here's everything you need to know about how to watch UFC 262 online.

The main card of this UFC event goes to the lightweight championship fight between Chandler and Oliveira. The belt they're fighting over has been up for over half a year after Khabib defended his title at UFC 254 in October and retired from the sport.

Both Chandler and Oliveira are exceptional fighters with no clear winner here. Oliveira holds an impressive 30 wins to just 8 losses and has an impressive number of records - Most submission wins in UFC history, most performance of the night awards, most finishes and of course, the highest finishes-per-win record.

Chandler on the other hand has lost just 5 of his 27 matches and while he's relatively new to the world of UFC, he dominated in Bellator MMA - the second largest US combat sport promotor in the US. There he defended his lightweight world championship three times as well as holding the most wins in history for his weight class.

These two fighters will be joined by a second lightweight bout between Tony Ferguson and Beneil Dariush for the co-main event. That makes UFC 262 an event no fan of the lightweight division will want to miss out on!

Continue reading to see how to watch a UFC 262 live stream from anywhere in the world.

UFC 262 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 262 live stream in the US:

Any MMA fans in the US will likely know by now that ESPN is the place to go. UFC 262 will be exclusively aired on the streaming platform, including the Early Prelims, Prelims and Main Card events.

There are a few ways you can pay for the event. If you're already an ESPN+ customer then you can simply buy the UFC 262 PPV, costing $69.99 for the whole event. Haven't signed up yet? You can bundle the subscription and PPV together.

If you need to sign up for ESPN, you can get the UFC bundle costing $89.98. This gets you the UFC 262 PPV as well as an ESPN+ subscription for a year. ESPN also offers a bundle that includes Hulu and Disney Plus in the price. This will cost you $83.98 but gets you the PPV and 30 days of those streaming services to enjoy as well!

So when should you tune in? American fans get some of the better viewing times with the Early Prelims starting at 6.30pm ET, 3.30pm PT, the Prelims at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and the Main Card at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

Catch the whole of UFC 262 live stream in Canada:

If you're looking to watch UFC 262 in Canada, you'll need a compilation of streaming services.

If you're looking to watch the Early Prelims, you'll need a UFC Fight Pass as they are exclusively showing there. For Prelims, TSN will be the place to go, and then for the Main Card, there are a few choices. You can get it through a host of streaming services including Shaw and Bell but you can also buy the PPV on UFC Fight Pass.

As for when to tune in, the Early Prelims will kick off at 6.30pm ET, 3.30 PT, the Prelims will follow at 8pm ET, 5pm PT and the Main Card will come on at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 262 for free in the EU:

If you're based in Germany, Italy or Spain, you will be able to catch the entire Main Card on DAZN. While a few other platforms offer the main card coverage in Europe, DAZN will be the best choice.

That's because it offers a free 1-month trial so you can watch the event and then cancel. That effectively means you can watch UFC 262 for free if you're in Germany, Italy or Spain.

However, if you want to watch the Early Prelims or Prelims, you'll need to get your hands on a UFC Fight Pass.

The Early Prelims air in Europe at 12.30am CEST, followed by the Prelims at 2am CEST and finally, the Main Card at 4am CEST.

How to watch Oliveira vs Chandler online in the UK:

UFC 262 is available in the UK in its usual format - BT Sport. You can catch both the Main Card and Prelims via BT Sport 1 and if you want the Early Prelims, you'll need to invest in a UFC Fight Pass.

BT Sport is luckily a very affordable service, costing you just £25 a month for BT Sport on a rolling contract. The only bad news for those in the UK is that the streaming times are super late.

Early Prelims kick in at 11.30pm and the Prelims follow at 1am and the Main Card finally at 3am. Luckily, BT Sport offers spoiler-free replays. That means you can tune in the next morning to catch the Prelims and Main Card if you're not feeling the late night required to watch it live. Just avoid browsing news and socials on your phone beforehand if you want to avoid spoilers.

Live Stream Oliveira vs Chandler UFC 262 in Australia:

Where to watch UFC 262 in Australia will depend on how much you're looking to live stream. Just want to watch the Main Card, your best bet will the streaming service Main Event.

It has the PPV at a cost of $54.95 but it does limit you to just the Main Card. If you want to watch the whole event, you'll need a UFC Fight Pass instead. This is slightly more expensive than the PPV from Main Event but obviously has much more access.

The Early Prelims kick off at 9.30 AEST on Sunday, the Prelims follow at 11am AEST and finally, the Main Card will kick in at 1pm AEST.

UFC 262 - Main Card

- Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler (Lightweight Title bout, Main Event)

- Tony Ferguson vs Beneil Dariush (Lightweight, Co-Main)

- Matthew Christopher Schnell vs Rogerio Bontorin (Bantamweight)

- Katlyn Chookagian vs Viviane Araujo (Women Flyweight)

- Shane Burgos vs Edson Barboza (Featherweight)

UFC 262 - Prelims

- Ronaldo Souza vs Andre Muniz (Middleweight)

- Lando Vannata vs Mike Grundy (Featherweight)

- Jordan Wright vs Jamie Pickett (Middleweight)

- Andrea Lee vs Antonina Shevchenko (Women Flyweight)

UFC 262 - Early Prelims

- Gina Mazany vs Prisicila Cachoeira (Women Flyweight)

- Kevin Aguilar vs Tucker Lutz (Featherweight)

- Christos Giagos vs Joel Alvarez (Lightweight)