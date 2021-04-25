UFC 261 live stream: watch Usman vs Masvidal 2 online, free option, start times, and full card details

With three title bouts, a full capacity crowd, and a headlining rematch, UFC 261 is a fight night you're not wanting to miss out on, and we've gathered everything you need to know about how to watch a UFC 261 live stream right here.

Lead by the big rematch between Usman and Masvidal, the two Welterweight fighters will be stepping into the ring for the second time. Last year Masvidal faced a unanimous loss to Usman and will be looking to even out the odds, knocking his opponent down from his Welterweight champion position.

Considering he has lost just one of his 19 fights and has defended his Welterweight title three times in a row, Usman will not be an easy opponent to beat but will Masvidal's long-standing UFC career make him the one to finally bring the champion down?

Joining them in a co-main position is China's first UFC champion - Weili Zhang defending her Women Strawweight position against the ex-champion - Rose Namajunas.

Both are heavy hitters and some of the best fighters the Women's Strawweight division have seen, shaping up for an excellent bout, full of heavy-hitting punches and tactical fighting.

A UFC 261 live stream will also include appearances from Chris Weidman and Uriah Hall, a Women Flyweight title bout, and an exciting match-up between Anthony Smith and Jimmy Crute.

UFC 261 live stream global viewing options

How to watch UFC 261 live stream in the US:

If you're a regular UFC fan watching from the US, you won't be surprised to hear that ESPN+ is the place to go to watch UFC 261. The popular sports streaming service has exclusive rights to air all three stages of the night - Early Prelims, Prelims, and the Main Card.

There are a few ways you can watch the fight through ESPN+. For any existing customers, you can simply pay for the PPV which will cost you $69.99. But if you haven't signed up yet, you have some choices.

The first option is to get both the UFC 261 PPV and an ESPN+ subscription together in one package. This will cost you $89.98 - a great price considering you're also getting a year of ESPN+ with this option.

Finally, you can get UFC 261 with an ESPN+, Disney Plus, and Hulu bundle. This will cost you $82.99. That's a great price considering you're getting the event and access to all of those streaming services in one.



Once you've got access to the event, you can tune in at 6pm ET, 3pm PT for the Early Prelims, 8pm ET, 5pm PT for the Prelims, and for the Main Card, 10pm ET, 7pm PT making it a nice bit of evening viewing.

Catch the whole of UFC 261 live stream in Canada:

If you're based in Canada and you want to watch the whole of this event, it will require a bit of switching around. While both the Early Prelims and the Main Card can be accessed through a UFC Fight Pass, you'll need TSN for the Prelims.

Of course, if it's just the Main Card that you're after then this will be easy! Simply sign up for a UFC Fight pass or you can watch through select streaming packages like Bell or Shaw.

The Early Prelims will air at 6pm ET, 3pm PT and the Prelims will follow at 8pm ET, 5pm PT. As for the Main Card, you'll be tuning in at 10pm ET, 7pm PT.

How to watch UFC 261 for free in the EU:

If you're based in Germany, Italy or Spain, you can watch the Main Card of this event through the streaming service DAZN.

What's so great about this is that DAZN offers a free 1-month trial. That means you can watch an event that has a pretty large PPV cost in some countries completely free!

However, if you're looking to watch the whole event including Early Prelims and Prelims, you'll need a UFC Fight Pass. This also gets you access to the Main Card but unlike DAZN, you will have to pay.

You'll need to tune in at 12am CEST for the Early Prelims, 2am CEST on Sunday for the Prelims and 4am for the Main Card. That means it's going to be a late night for European fans!

How to watch Usman vs Masvidal online in the UK:

UK fans will find themselves returning to the trusty BT Sport for UFC 261 with it having access to both the Main Card and the Prelims. However, if you want access to the Early Prelims as well you'll need a UFC Fight Pass.

If you're not interested in the Early Prelims, BT Sport will be the more affordable option with you simply needing a BT Sport subscription, which you can get for just £25 a month on a rolling contract.

However, the slightly bad news is that it will be a late night. The Early Prelims air at 11pm, the Prelims follow at 1am and finally the Main Card will begin at a painfully early 3am. Luckily, BT has a solution to this with spoiler-free replays available the next day. This saves you staying up if you can't deal with the late-night viewing.

Live Stream Usman vs Masvidal UFC 261 in Australia:

If you're based in Australia and simply want to watch the Main Card go down, the streaming service Main Event will be your best bet, offering the PPV for just $54.95. However, if you're looking to watch the whole event - Early Prelims, Prelims and Main Card then a UFC Fight Pass will be the way to go.

The Fight Pass is more expensive so won't be great if you're only intending to catch the title fights. The event will be airing on Sunday at 9am AEST for the Early Prelims and 11am for the Prelims.

As for the Main Card, you can tune in at 1pm AEST. If you miss the event on the day, Main Card does offer replays later in the Sunday and on Monday for you to catch up on.

UFC 261 - Main Card

- Kamaru Usman vs Jorge Masvidal (Welterweight, Main Event)



- Weili Zhang vs Rose Namajunas (Women Strawweight, Co-main)



- Valentina Shevchenko vs Jessica Andrade (Women Flyweight)



- Uriah Hall vs Chris Weidman (Middleweight)



- Anthony Smith vs Jimmy Crute (Light Heavyweight)

UFC 261 - Prelims

- Alex Oliveira vs Randy Brown (Welterweight)



- Dwight Grant vs Stefan Sekulic (Welterweight)



- Karl Roberson vs Brendan Allen (Middleweight)



- Pat Sabantini vs Tristan Connelly (Featherweight)

UFC 261 - Early Prelims

- Danaa Batgerel vs Kevin Natividad (Bantamweight)



- Rodrigo Vargas vs Zhu Rong (Lightweight)



- Qileng Aori vs Jeff Molina (Flyweight)



- Liang Na vs Ariane Carnelossi (Women Strawweight)