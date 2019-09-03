Ubisoft’s PC subscription service Uplay+ goes live today on September 3, 2019 and offers players access to over 100 games including early access to new titles up to 3 days before launch, with upcoming releases including Gods & Monsters and Watch Dogs Legion already set to be added in future. It’ll also give you beta access for soon to be released games such as Ghost Recon Breakpoint, which is set to go live on September 5. A trial is currently running allow players to try out Uplay+ for free running from September 3 - September 30, and payment for the subscription will kick in on October 1 after the free trial has ended.

Any fans of super fancy editions of titles with lots of additional content will be happy to know the service gives you access to “the best editions” of the Ubisoft’s library, with premium editions that let you play all the DLCs and extra goodies. Some of the biggest releases from the studio are in the line-up including Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, The Division 2, and Rainbow Six Siege. It also includes a vast variety of older games including some Ubisoft Legacy titles like Beyond Good and Evil. On top of the current list of titles you’ll have access to today, newly released content will automatically be added to your library as it releases.

The service is a great option for Assassin’s Creed fans who don’t want to pay for every single game individually, or any longtime Ubisoft players who want to dip back into some classics with the studios back catalogue. Ubisoft first revealed the subscription service during E3 2019, and announced that it would be released with the price tag of $14.99/ £12.99 per month. It's also set to be on the new platform Google Stadia in 2020.

Want to know more? You can check out the full Uplay+ games list right here.