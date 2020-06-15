Two-Face looking for a better life in Batman: Gotham Nights #9

Gotham Underground writer Frank Tieri returns to the town for a new story focused on Two-Face.

In this Tuesday's Batman: Gotham Nights #9, Tieri re-teams with his Detective Comics #23.4 partner Scot Eaton to tell a hopeful story of how the disgraced prosecutor Harvey Dent might be able to find a better life.

Focus on "might."

"Locked up in Arkham Asylum, Two-Face dreams of a better life — one with a white picket fence far away from Gotham City and Batman," reads DC's description. "He’s got the perfect plan, and it’s all within his grasp...as long as his coin flip turns up heads."

Like all of DC's daily 'Digital First' titles so far, the story was first published in the print-only Giants anthologies - in this case this year's Batman Giant #3.

Newsarama has a three-page preview of that story below, but the issue will also include another short - "Joker's Wild" (or "Wha'cha Got in the Trunk?") by writer Mark Russell and artists Christopher Mooneyham, David Baron, and Ferran Delgado.

"There’s a story that's made its way around Gotham City’s comedy scene for years, the legend of a struggling young comic who finally snapped under the pressure of making it big," reads the synopsis. "But who can say what really happened? No one knows for sure..."

This story was first published in Batman Giant #5 earlier this year.

DC 'Digital First''s Batman: Gotham Nights #9 goes on-sale Tuesday, June 16 on comiXology, ReadDC.com, Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, and other participating digital platforms.