Twelve Minutes actor James McAvoy says that the script was impossible to read "because there’s so many avenues"

Twelve Minutes , an upcoming thriller by Annapurna Interactive, got a behind-the-scenes documentary that highlights the cast's performances.

Released via Collider Exclusives , the nine-minute-long documentary gives a brief glimpse into the inner workings of the video game development process, as well as some backstory into how Twelve Minutes was made, and what the cast recording sessions were like.

In an interview for the mini-documentary, James McAvoy - who is probably most recognizable as the lead in M. Night Shyamalan’s Split - discussed his experience when reading the script for the game noting that: "I couldn’t read the entirety of the script, it was impossible because there’s so many avenues."

Which is a statement echoed by fellow castmate Willem Dafoe - who is known for his work in The Lighthouse or the original Spider-Man trilogy depending on who you are - when he said: "The text is so huge, it might as well be a film." Also joining the two actors on the game is Star Wars alumni Daisy Ridley, who the game's director revealed was cast due to her ability to convey "this inner strength."

Elsewhere in the documentary, Twelve Minutes director, Luis Antonio talks us through how the game started and what players can expect from the upcoming story-driven indie title. We also get a look at the mocap performances that went into the game which Antonio had to direct via video call.

Twelve Minutes is set to release on August 19, 2021, and will be available to play exclusively on PC, Xbox Series X /S, and Xbox One.