Tunic is basically Legend of Zelda: Adorable Fox Edition

Tunic takes the gong for most adorable thing at the Xbox E3 conference

If there's a game that deserves to win a prize for cuteness, Tunic probably won at the Xbox E3 conference - although I'm sure Ori and the Will of the Wisps would give it a run for it's money. Tunic is basically Legend of Zelda but featuring an adorable little sword-wielding fox. 

Technically, the game has been around since last year's E3, but the new trailer gives us a great look at the game's stunning isometric world, with all its puzzle-solving and combat. 

This is a game that's being made by a one-man team, Andrew Shouldice, based in Canada and really channels old-school Zelda adventures but much, much cuter. The game was originally announced back in 2015 as Secret Legend, but now it's called Tunic. It's going to be a console exclusive on Xbox One, but it's also coming to PC. There's no word on a release date at the moment though, so you're going to have to wait to get an injection of adorable fox. 

Sam Loveridge

I'm the lady in charge of GamesRadar, but also getting all the reviews up on the website, so you can thank me for all those shining stars – or blame me for a lack of them. I also spend my time working my SEO magic to try and coax the Google Juice to flow in our favour.