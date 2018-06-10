Tunic is basically Legend of Zelda: Adorable Fox Edition

If there's a game that deserves to win a prize for cuteness, Tunic probably won at the Xbox E3 conference - although I'm sure Ori and the Will of the Wisps would give it a run for it's money. Tunic is basically Legend of Zelda but featuring an adorable little sword-wielding fox.

Technically, the game has been around since last year's E3, but the new trailer gives us a great look at the game's stunning isometric world, with all its puzzle-solving and combat.

This is a game that's being made by a one-man team, Andrew Shouldice, based in Canada and really channels old-school Zelda adventures but much, much cuter. The game was originally announced back in 2015 as Secret Legend, but now it's called Tunic. It's going to be a console exclusive on Xbox One, but it's also coming to PC. There's no word on a release date at the moment though, so you're going to have to wait to get an injection of adorable fox.