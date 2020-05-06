Trixie Mattel is hosting her own version of RuPaul's Drag Race in The Sims 4 for charity

RuPaul's Drag Race alum, country pop star, and human Barbie doll Trixie Mattel is staging her own drag competition on The Sims 4. And she's raising money for charity while she's at it - we love a generous queen.

On Trixie's Twitch Tuesdays stream, the hilariously raunchy queen lords over several Sims designed in the image of other famous drag queens including Laganja Estranja, Laila McQueen, Jiggly Caliente, Kameron Michaels, Kim Chi, Vanessa Vanjie Matteo, and Max. The attention to detail is hilarious - if you're a fan of Drag Race, you'll notice that Vanjie's voice is "James Earl Jones" and Max looks like Slender Man.

Trixie's boyfriend David (who did the entire build) has also painstakingly recreated the RuPaul's Drag Race set from the hit reality competition show, including the iconic work room where the queens sew garments and beat faces and the main stage where they serve body and face for the panel of celebrity judges. If you like what you see, a lot of the furniture and decorations are from the Get Famous expansion pack.

Each week, Trixie puts a poll up in the Twitch chat and viewers have to "vote for one of these whores to be eliminated" (her words, not mine). In last week's stream, Trixie roasted the fans watching her stream for voting off Porkchop, a queen from the first season of Drag Race: "Some of you are 11-years-old and you're like, 'Who the f*ck is that? What is a Porkchop?' Um, Drag Race started more than two years ago, so, do your homework." To quote Trixie: Aaaaahhhhh!

While this drag competition is a new kiki for us to enjoy, Trixie has been streaming on Twitch and raising money for charity every week for quite some time. However, with all that's going on with the COVID-19 pandemic, Trixie is smashing her fundraising goals every week, so make sure you tune in next Tuesday. Seriously, come for The Sims 4 version of RuPaul's Drag Race and stay for Trixie's wildly inappropriate commentary. It will give you life, henny.