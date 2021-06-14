Trek to Yomi looks like an amazing 2D Ghost of Tsushima

Revealed this weekend and reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima, Trek to Yomi looks like a beautiful 2D journey across feudal Japan.

The title from developer Flying Wild Hog was one of the most eye-catching from Devolver Digital's E3 press conference. The game is set to come to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC in 2022, but no hints were shared regarding a more specific window.

Set on a mostly 2D plane, you take up the role of Hiroki, a sworn protector and samurai of his town. This, of course, puts him at the forefront when it comes to confrontations with outside threats, some of who are trying to destroy his home.

In a description from its Steam page, developer Flying Wild Hog says: "Faced with tragedy and bound to duty, the lone samurai must voyage beyond life and death to confront himself and decide his path forward." Thus you'll be helping Hiroki in the face of his fall and, hopefully, subsequent return to glory.

Players will be taking part in some very stylish looking combat too, which seems to be mostly engaged in one to one combat. The mechanics of such are described as a "streamlined combat system based around the traditional weapons of the samurai." There's also a lot of blood spraying around, which gives it a grisly and brutal vibe to the proceedings.

The game looks to just be dripping in style, with thoughtful composition to every scene shown. It's incredibly reminiscent of the vibes that Ghost of Tsushima brought to the PS4 and PS5 last year. Of course, if that game did anything for you, at least aesthetically, there is plenty of reason to get excited here.

A clear homage to Akira Kurosawa (much like Sucker Punch's offering), Trek to Yomi looks to be played entirely in black and white, with film grain and artefacts all meshing together to sell the image. It's a hell of a look and seems to be painstakingly rendered to really capture that essence, perhaps even better than what Ghost of Tsushima accomplished.

