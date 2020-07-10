Tomb Raider The Ultimate Experience bundle leaks, may span multiple Lara Croft generations

Square Enix has filed a trademark for 'T.R.U.E. Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience', suggesting a bundle of Lara Croft games is heading our way.

A leaked image takes that suggestion several steps further. As reported by PlayStation Universe , the image in question shows off three generations of Lara Croft games: PS1-era Tomb Raider, PS2's Tomb Raider Anniversary, and the PS3 release Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light. The leaked image also suggests Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience will offer up some Lara fun on multiple platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Nintendo Switch. And there's a release date - August 27.

Huge if true, for multiple reasons. First, Switch players have never gotten a chance to play any Tomb Raider titles on the handheld. Second, there are many Tomb Raider players only familiar with a certain iteration of the Lara Croft franchise - maybe they've only played triangle boobs Lara Croft, or the gritty reboot trilogy, that finished with 2018's Shadow of the Tomb Raider. A bundle of Lara Croft's best games would allow fans to enjoy the franchise's different eras (whether that's good or bad is up to you to decide).

It's unclear if the aforementioned three games are the only ones included in the Tomb Raider Ultimate Experience, or if we'll be getting a bevy of Lara Croft titles to play. Will some of the older titles get a shiny remaster or will they all just be ports? All of that is currently unknown, but we'll update you accordingly as soon as we get more information.