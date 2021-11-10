Todd Howard's favorite Skyrim mod is one he thinks Bethesda should have made

Todd Howard says his favourite Skyrim mod is one that he wishes Bethesda had made instead.

In an interview with IGN, Howard said he "hates picking favourites," when asked about his favourite mod from the past ten years, but there are a number he's particularly impressed with, including the well-known Sky UI update. One of his absolute top picks, however, is something far more simple.

"The one I really like - this is gonna sound stupid. There's one I like where someone added fast-travel markers when you bought a house. And it's something that should only take like an hour. It's one of the things where you think 'why didn't we do that?'"

Howard says he's also a fan of more "systemic" mods; "it's gonna sound like a biased pick, but the stuff we do with Creation Club, working with those creators - the survival mode, fishing - I really love when our developers are working with people in the community and getting it out there, so I think those have been particularly impactful in the game.

In fact, it's those creators which have fuelled much of Skyrim's enduring charm. "When you think about the legacy of our games, one of the reasons we're sitting here ten years later is because of our modding community, and what they've done with the game. Even though we did all this stuff and kind of made it our own, you open up this menu and there's this even larger list of things [...] and I think that's fundamental to what we want to do with games." That makes it sound like there's no plans for modding to go away, which is good news for those who already have their eyes on Starfield , The Elder Scrolls 6 , and even Fallout 5 .