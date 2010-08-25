This is how playing as a goalkeeper in FIFA 11 will work. May not be totally boring after all

But then I remembered that being a goalkeeper involved a lot of standing about doing not a lot at all besides fiddling with my testicles just to pass the time. Being a goalkeeper can be a pretty lonely job sometimes. How will that experience translate into a video game scenario? Will it just be a bit boring and with less testicles?

Maybe not. The 'Be a Goalkeeper' tutorial video below makes the art of standing between the sticks in FIFA 11 look like it might be quite good fun. Instead of playing with your scrotum when the ball's at the other end of the pitch, you'll be able to shout instructions to team mates. Which I guess means you'll still have some influence over the game. Observe:

There it is. It looks a lot less boring than I thought it might. I'll reserve final judgement until I've actually had a pop for myself.

As an interesting anecdotal foot note, I once fitted a lock to ex-England goalkeeper Peter Shilton's front door. I didn't have any wood chisels, so I used screwdrivers instead. Needless to say, his front door was a complete mess by the time I'd finished.

