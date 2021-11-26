The Witcher season 2 clip sees Geralt going up against a terrifying new monster

Netflix has released a clip from The Witcher season 2, and it sees Geralt go up against a brand new monster.

In the video, which you can see below, Geralt is in a snowy wood, battling it out with a creature that looks a lot like a grotesque centipede with sharp teeth. "New monsters await. Are you ready? Meet. The. Myriapod," the clip is captioned.

New monsters await. Are you ready? ⚔️Meet. The. Myriapod. #TheWitcher Season 2. December 17. pic.twitter.com/vgpbjGxIpLNovember 25, 2021 See more

These creatures have been mentioned in the game before, in particular the Viy of Maribor, but this is the first time one has been seen in action.

The Witcher season 2 is arriving to Netflix imminently – and work has already begun on season 3.

"What I will say about the third season – the writers are back in Los Angeles diligently working while I am here getting to do this, so I'm grateful for them," showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich said recently, adding: "It's a really fun season, and it follows a particular book very closely, has a lot of action, [and] some death."

We also know more about what to expect from season 2. The first episode will adapt Andrzej Sapkowski's short story A Grain of Truth. "It's a story of a father and daughter coming together in a place that doesn't quite feel safe for them," Hissrich said of the tale. "And of course, we really get into Nivellen, who's played by the incomparable Kristofer Hivju. And we get to explore his character and his backstory with Geralt as well. It's really the perfect kickoff for season 2 because it's about family, it's about the secrets we keep from each other, and it's about the monsters that we are inside sometimes."

The Witcher season 2 arrives this December 17, the same day Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in US theaters. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix shows streaming now to fill out your watchlist.