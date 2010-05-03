The Week In Sci-Fi

Seven days of quality science fiction and fantasy action – and the UK debut of Painkiller Jane ...
MONDAY 3 MAY
- Warning! Warning! Don’t go to work – it’s a bank holiday.
- Patrick Ness’s latest Chaos Walking novel, Monsters Of Men , storms into bookshops.
- The Prisoner remake escapes from its shackles to arrive on DVD.
- SERIES PREMIERE! CBBC's epic new sci-fi gameshow Mission: 2110 launches at 5.50pm.
- FlashForward continues on Five at 9pm.
TUESDAY 4 MAY
- It's Star Wars day , so, er, May the Fourth be with you. Ahem...
- Celebrate with a bunch of SF TV, including Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, T he Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm, Fringe on Sky1 at 10pm, and V on Syfy at 10pm.
WEDNESDAY 5 MAY
- Grab yourself a copy of the brand new, Terry Pratchett guest-edited SFX 196. It's on sale today.
- Catch up with what the Winchesters are up to in Supernatural on Living at 9pm.
THURSDAY 6 MAY
- BBC Audiobooks releases Daleks: Mission To The Unknown , a reading of the first half of the novelisation of William Hartnell epic The Daleks’ Master Plan .
- Tom Holt’s Blonde Bombshell , Jim Bob's Storage Stories and Trudi Canavan’s The Ambassador’s Mission (much better than the ambassador’s receptions, we believe) land in bookshops.
- SEASON PREMIERE! Painkiller Jane gets its UK debut courtesy of Syfy at 10pm. We suggest you avoid it – it really is a stinker. Legend Of The Seeker is also on Syfy at 8pm.
FRIDAY 7 MAY
- A good night to stay in: Ashes To Ashes is on BBC One at 9pm, Lost is on Sky1 at 9pm and True Blood is on FX at 10pm.
- Clarke Award winner China Miéville’s Kraken wakes in UK bookshops. There's an exclusive interview about the book in the new SFX .
- Time for some slash fiction, as Freddy gets rebooted in A Nightmare On Elm Street , on the big screen from today. Hot Tub Time Machine is also out.
- It’s all about Battlestar Galactica and Dollhouse for three days at Echo 1 in Heathrow.
SATURDAY 8 MAY
- Doctor Who continues with "Vampires Of Venice" on BBC One at 6pm. Doctor Who Confidential follows on BBC Three at 7pm, while The Prisoner is on ITV1 at 9pm.
- A couple of signings at London's Forbidden Planet: former Carter: The Unstoppable Sex Machine frontman Jim Bob signs his new book, Storage Stories , while comic writer Peter Milligan is in town for his Greek Street . Coincidentally, there's an interview with Milligan in the new SFX.
SUNDAY 9 MAY
- Not much to see here, so why not pick up SFX 's Lost Special . It's on sale now.
Got an event you’d like to see in SFX’s listings? Drop us a line at sfxevents@futurenet.co.uk .