The Week In Sci-Fi

Seven days of quality science fiction and fantasy action – and the UK debut of Painkiller Jane ...

MONDAY 3 MAY

Warning! Warning! Don’t go to work – it’s a bank holiday.

Patrick Ness’s latest Chaos Walking novel, Monsters Of Men , storms into bookshops.

The Prisoner remake escapes from its shackles to arrive on DVD.

SERIES PREMIERE! CBBC's epic new sci-fi gameshow Mission: 2110 launches at 5.50pm.

FlashForward continues on Five at 9pm.

TUESDAY 4 MAY

It's Star Wars day , so, er, May the Fourth be with you. Ahem...

Celebrate with a bunch of SF TV, including Stargate Universe on Sky 1 at 8pm, T he Vampire Diaries on ITV2 at 9pm, Fringe on Sky1 at 10pm, and V on Syfy at 10pm.

WEDNESDAY 5 MAY

Grab yourself a copy of the brand new, Terry Pratchett guest-edited SFX 196. It's on sale today.

Catch up with what the Winchesters are up to in Supernatural on Living at 9pm.

THURSDAY 6 MAY

BBC Audiobooks releases Daleks: Mission To The Unknown , a reading of the first half of the novelisation of William Hartnell epic The Daleks’ Master Plan .

Tom Holt's Blonde Bombshell , Jim Bob's Storage Stories and Trudi Canavan's The Ambassador's Mission (much better than the ambassador's receptions, we believe) land in bookshops.

SEASON PREMIERE! Painkiller Jane gets its UK debut courtesy of Syfy at 10pm. We suggest you avoid it – it really is a stinker. Legend Of The Seeker is also on Syfy at 8pm.

FRIDAY 7 MAY

A good night to stay in: Ashes To Ashes is on BBC One at 9pm, Lost is on Sky1 at 9pm and True Blood is on FX at 10pm.

Clarke Award winner China Miéville's Kraken wakes in UK bookshops. There's an exclusive interview about the book in the new SFX .

Time for some slash fiction, as Freddy gets rebooted in A Nightmare On Elm Street , on the big screen from today. Hot Tub Time Machine is also out.

It's all about Battlestar Galactica and Dollhouse for three days at Echo 1 in Heathrow.

SATURDAY 8 MAY

Doctor Who continues with "Vampires Of Venice" on BBC One at 6pm. Doctor Who Confidential follows on BBC Three at 7pm, while The Prisoner is on ITV1 at 9pm.

A couple of signings at London's Forbidden Planet: former Carter: The Unstoppable Sex Machine frontman Jim Bob signs his new book, Storage Stories , while comic writer Peter Milligan is in town for his Greek Street . Coincidentally, there's an interview with Milligan in the new SFX.



SUNDAY 9 MAY

Not much to see here, so why not pick up SFX 's Lost Special . It's on sale now.

