The Week In Sci-Fi

Seven days of top sci-fi and fantasy, including the return of Eureka and the debut of Scott Pilgrim Vs The World ...

MONDAY 23 AUGUST

Tune into Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.

on Virgin 1 at 9pm. Sky1’s Pratchett adaptation Going Postal , Jude Law actioner Repo Men , The Vampire Diaries : season one, ’30s sequel Son Of Kong and Danny Dyer Brit horror Basement come to DVD.

TUESDAY 24 AUGUST

SEASON PREMIERE! The fourth season of A Town Called Eureka makes its UK debut on Syfy (it’s moved from Sky1) at 8pm.

The fourth season of makes its UK debut on Syfy (it’s moved from Sky1) at 8pm. Over on E4 at 9pm, the ninth season of Smallville continues.

WEDNESDAY 25 AUGUST

It’s the most important day of 2010, as the massive SFX 200 makes its bid for world domination. It will succeed.

200 makes its bid for world domination. It will succeed. Scott Pilgrim Vs The World strums its way into cinemas. Read our five-star review here .

strums its way into cinemas. Read our five-star review here . Ghost Whisperer 's back on Living at 9pm.

THURSDAY 26 AUGUST

London’s Leicester Square is officially the scariest place in the UK, as this year’s Film4 Frightfest kicks off.

FRIDAY 27 AUGUST

Avatar gets a big-screen re-release with a whole eight minutes of extra footage. Has James Cameron not made enough money already?

gets a big-screen re-release with a whole eight minutes of extra footage. Has James Cameron not made enough money already? More psychic goings on in Medium on Living at 9pm.

on Living at 9pm. Birmingham holds the key to Sir Terry Pratchett’s mythical land – enter via Discworld Con .

. Just across Leicester Square from Frightfest, the Prince Of Wales cinema kicks off a Star Trek Weekender – they're screening all 11 movies!

SATURDAY 28 AUGUST

Karen Gillan goes to Hamleys in Glasgow to sign her Doctor Who action figure. Signing starts at 12pm. You can collect a wristband to ensure your place in the queue from 9am.

SUNDAY 29 AUGUST