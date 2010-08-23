The Week In Sci-Fi

Seven days of top sci-fi and fantasy, including the return of Eureka and the debut of Scott Pilgrim Vs The World ...
MONDAY 23 AUGUST
- Tune into Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- Sky1’s Pratchett adaptation Going Postal , Jude Law actioner Repo Men , The Vampire Diaries : season one, ’30s sequel Son Of Kong and Danny Dyer Brit horror Basement come to DVD.
TUESDAY 24 AUGUST
- SEASON PREMIERE! The fourth season of A Town Called Eureka makes its UK debut on Syfy (it’s moved from Sky1) at 8pm.
- Over on E4 at 9pm, the ninth season of Smallville continues.
WEDNESDAY 25 AUGUST
- It’s the most important day of 2010, as the massive SFX 200 makes its bid for world domination. It will succeed.
- Scott Pilgrim Vs The World strums its way into cinemas. Read our five-star review here .
- Ghost Whisperer 's back on Living at 9pm.
THURSDAY 26 AUGUST
- London’s Leicester Square is officially the scariest place in the UK, as this year’s Film4 Frightfest kicks off.
FRIDAY 27 AUGUST
- Avatar gets a big-screen re-release with a whole eight minutes of extra footage. Has James Cameron not made enough money already?
- More psychic goings on in Medium on Living at 9pm.
- Birmingham holds the key to Sir Terry Pratchett’s mythical land – enter via Discworld Con .
- Just across Leicester Square from Frightfest, the Prince Of Wales cinema kicks off a Star Trek Weekender – they're screening all 11 movies!
SATURDAY 28 AUGUST
- Karen Gillan goes to Hamleys in Glasgow to sign her Doctor Who action figure. Signing starts at 12pm. You can collect a wristband to ensure your place in the queue from 9am.
SUNDAY 29 AUGUST
- On paper today looks like a quiet day. You could either rest, or use it to pick up the current SFX Anime Special or the latest Comic Heroes . We guarantee it’ll be time well spent.