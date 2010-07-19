The Week In Sci-Fi

Your week of science fiction and fantasy, including the return of Woody and Buzz in Toy Story 3, the sixth season of Medium and the start of the San Diego Comic-Con
MONDAY 19 JULY
- The toys are back in town (sorry) as Pixar bring Woody and Buzz to the 21st century in Toy Story 3 .
- Catch Chuck on Virgin 1 at 9pm.
- Go mad for The Crazies as it arrives on DVD and Blu-ray.
TUESDAY 20 JULY
- It’s Smallville time again on E4 at 9pm. Only one more season after this one – so they claim…
- Eoin Colfer's Artemis Fowl And The Atlantis Complex arrives in bookshops.
WEDNESDAY 21 JULY
- The Rushes Soho Shorts festival kicks off.
- It sounds much more exciting than Ghost Whisperer , back on Living tonight at 9pm.
THURSDAY 22 JULY
- The biggest event in the SF/fantasy calendar gets underway in San Diego as Comic-Con 2010 launches. Keep up-to-date with all the happenings and announcements with SFX .
FRIDAY 23 JULY
- Adrien Brody messes around with DNA (with dangerous consequences, of course) in Splice – in cinemas today.
- It’s a massive phenomenon in its native Japan: DragonQuest IX is out for the DS.
- SEASON PREMIERE! Medium 's sixth season gets underway on Living at 9pm.
SATURDAY 24 JULY
- Toby Hadoke takes his Moths Ate My Doctor Who Scarf to Lowestoft.
SUNDAY 25 JULY
- Don't forget, the latest Comic Heroes is on sale now.