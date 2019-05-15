You'll finally be able to play as Rick Grimes in a Walking Dead video game later this year

Walking Dead video game adaptions, it seems, curse whoever is brave enough to touch them. Telltale, the studio behind The Walking Dead adventure games, closed its doors last year. Starbreeze, which recently gave us the much delayed and critically lambasted Overkill's The Walking Dead, is currently in deep financial trouble. And who remembers 2011's The Walking Dead: Survival Instinct? No? Well, that studio (Terminal Reality) shut down in 2013 too.

This is why I'm approaching the latest Walking Dead video game announcement with some trepidation, which was announced today as a collaboration between TV titan AMC and developer Survios. The Walking Dead: Onslaught is a PS VR first-person action game heading to the PlayStation 4 in Autumn of this year, and promises to be "the most immersive The Walking Dead experience yet.” Watch the brief teaser trailer below.

Unlike most previous Walking Dead titles, Onslaught will star several main characters from the TV show, including Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and Carol (as seen on the game's first poster above), all of whom were just seen slicing and dicing undead limbs in The Walking Dead season 9.

It's unclear whether the original actors will be reprising their roles for Onslaught, but Survios has said that its new title will boast an "exclusive original story, visceral real-motion melee and ranged combat, player progression and a full campaign mode."

The developer's previous games include similar movie adaptions like Creed: Rise to Glory and the VR music rhythm game Electronauts, so it's fair to see the studio has some experience in this field. The Walking Dead: Onslaught has a Fall 2019 launch window at present, so expect to see a more precise release date in the coming months ahead.

Check out our list of the biggest new games of 2019 on the way, or watch the video below for a Release Radar update on everything out this week.