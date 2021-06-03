The Walking Dead / LEGO is the comic book crossover you didn't know you needed

Are you ready for The Walking Dead, the LEGO comic books?

If you never expected those seven words to be combined in a sentence, we've got news for you.

Skybound Entertainment, the "multiplatform content company" that publishes comic book titles like Robert Kirkman's The Walking Dead and Invincible with Image Comics is partnering with children's book publisher AMEET to launch LEGO branded comic books.

The first comic book series that will incorporate "the LEGO Group's vast library of intellectual property" - will be disclosed in the coming months and will be published by Image and Skybound beginning in 2022.

What's being called an exclusive English-language licensed publishing partnership "will bring LEGO properties into Skybound's vast slate of notable comic book series, including The Walking Dead, Invincible, and Ultramega."

"As a lifelong fan of LEGO toys and content, nothing brings me greater joy than partnering with AMEET on this iconic brand," says Skybound senior vice president, editor-in-chief Sean Mackiewicz in an announcement. "Each title will be a portal to the endless worlds accessible in every LEGO play session, created to inspire the LEGO builders, readers, and thinkers of tomorrow."

AMEET is a global publisher of children's books that partners with LEGO and intellectual property holders. Harry Potter, DC superheroes, Jurassic World, and of course, Star Wars are just some of the iconic properties featured in their LEGO books.

(Image credit: James Harren/Dave Stewart (Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment))

The partnership, however, indicated it'll be LEGO's own properties that will be incorporated into Skybound's titles. So perhaps comic book readers can expect crossovers in which Master Wu, the Green Ninja, and his fellow Ninjago Elemental Masters help fight off the zombies of The Walking Dead, or LEGO's programmable robotics system Mindstorms is incorporated into the world of creator James Harren and colorist Dave Stewart's Ultramega, the last line of defense against people who have turned into violent, monstrous kaiju that have overrun the world.

"Comic books form a key component of the LEGO Books publishing strategy to bring LEGO stories to young readers everywhere," AMEET's vice president and publisher Eric Huang adds in the announcement. "Skybound is the perfect LEGO Books comics partner. They're as passionate as we are about publishing books that encourage creativity and play."

It will be interesting to watch if this partnership eventually leads to LEGO toys. The Walking Dead - the LEGO playset could be in our future.

