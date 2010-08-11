The Thing: Everything We Know

So as we already hinted, there aren’t any Hollywood heavyweights in the cast, but there’s certainly a rising star in the shape of Scott Pilgrim ’s Mary Elizabeth Winstead. A veteran of horror flicks like Final Destination 3 and Black Christmas , she’s done more than here fair share of big-screen screaming but insists that The Thing will provide some more cerebral scares.



“I’m trying not to do too much of that in this movie,” she told Under The Radar . “I’ve gotta stay strong. There will be no screeching involved. It’s a film that’s a lot about trust and paranoia, so there's a lot of tension. A lot of that stuff is what I really love and scares me more than the actual monster itself.”



Carpenter’s film was an entirely male affair, so where exactly will Ms Winstead fit into proceedings? Well apparently she’ll be on scientific meddling duties, as part of the research team who dig up more than they bargained for.



“I play a young palaeontologist,” she said. “I'm kind of just starting my career and I get involved in this trip to Antarctica to go and extract this fossilized specimen that's been found in the ice. I assume it's typical fare like a mammoth, and when I get there it turns out to be a creature of a whole different sort. So yeah, things start going really wrong.”



All of which will sound fairly familiar to fans of the Carpenter version, but Winstead is confident there will be few complaints at the direction taken by this film.



“It’s a true prequel,” she told Collider. “The end kind of matches up perfectly with the John Carpenter version so you can watch them both back to back and it’ll be cool. I think fans of the John Carpenter version are going to be pleasantly surprised.”